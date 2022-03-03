Transparency Market Research: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market to Expand at CAGR of 18.4% During Forecast Period, Notes Study by TMR

- Companies operating in the passive optical network (PON) equipment market are spreading awareness on advantages of their products such as easy maintenance and efficient utilization of power

- Rise in need of fast transmission speed and secure & reliable network operations is creating revenue opportunities in the market for passive optical network (PON) equipment

ALBANY, N.Y., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global passive optical network equipment market is projected to gain the valuation of US$ 73.10 Bn by 2031, according to analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Passive optical networks (PONs) are gaining impetus, owing to their ability to provide consistency in network, high level of security, and assist in boosting the data transfer capacity. Owing to these factors, the global passive optical network (PON) equipment market is estimated to gain business opportunities in the upcoming years.

The demand for passive optical network (PON) equipment is expected to increase in the forthcoming years due to a wider bandwidth, improved rate of transmission, and safe &stable network operation across end-points. Hence, the global passive optical network (PON) equipment market is prognosticated to register growth at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Players operating in the global passive optical network (PON) equipment market are increasing efforts to spread awareness about advantages of their products such as simplified infrastructure, ease of maintenance, and minimum use of power. These efforts are helping in sales opportunities in the market. Moreover, several enterprises in the passive optical network equipment market are increasing R&Ds in order to develop innovative and cost-effective products. Such activities are driving the expansion of the global market for passive optical network (PON) equipment.

The Asia Pacific passive optical network (PON) equipment market is estimated to observe promising growth opportunities during the forecast period, owing to increase in the demand for PON structures and equipment due to rise in network implementation in emerging economies such as India and China. Among all nations, China is one of the key contributors to the regional passive optical network (PON) equipment market due to sizable volume of data being transmitted across networks in the country.

Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market: Key Findings

Fiber to the home (FTTH) deployments are gaining traction as one of the cost-efficient substitutes offered by telecom providers. Moreover, the use of different wireless access services including 5G technology is prognosticated to increase in the upcoming years. These factors, in turn, are likely to create profitable avenues in the global passive optical network (PON) equipment market during the forecast period.

The gigabit passive optical network (GPON) are gaining immense popularity as prominent solutions that can cater to the increasing bandwidth demands for the Internet and telecom services. Hence, the rise in the adoption of this technology is favoring the sales growth in the passive optical network (PON) equipment market.

Government authorities of several nations are taking initiatives to boost the growth of telecommunication industry. Hence, the introduction of legislations that support industry expansion is expected to fuel the demand opportunities in the global passive optical network (PON) equipment market in the near future.

Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in inclination among people towards using sustainable alternatives including PONs is generating promising business prospects in the global passive optical network (PON) market

The expansion of the telecommunication industry globally is expected to boost the sales growth in the market during the forecast period

Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Calix, Inc.

Adtran Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

InCoax Networks AB

Verizon Communications, Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Segmentation

Structure

Ethernet Passive Optical Network (EPON) Equipment

Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Equipment

Component

Optical Cables

Optical Power Splitters

Optical Filters

Wavelength Division Multiplexer / De-multiplexer

Optical Network Terminal (ONT)

Optical Line Terminal (OLT)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

