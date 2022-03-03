Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2022) - Bell Copper Corporation (TSXV:BCU) (OTCQB:BCUFF) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company") reports that it continues drilling copper sulfide mineralization hosted by quartz porphyry at its Big Sandy project. Big Sandy is a large, truncated porphyry copper-molybdenum target located in northwestern Arizona, approximately 30 kilometers south of the Company's Perseverance Project.

Highlights

BS-3 is now cutting chalcopyrite-pyrite-molybdenite mineralization.

Disseminated chalcocite mineralization began at an inclined depth of 1302 meters and extended beyond 1589 meters.

Geological logging, sawing, and sampling of the chalcopyrite-bearing interval from 1776-1919 meters are underway.

Samples have been submitted for assay to a depth of 1776 meters.

Drill hole BS-3

Drillhole BS-3, which was oriented to test a 2400 meter by 2100 meter area of high electrical conductivity that was detected in an earlier magneto-telluric survey (refer to news release dated October 6, 2020), passed out of gravel and into pervasively sericitized quartz porphyry at an inclined depth of 1192 meters. Disseminated chalcocite (copper sulfide) and pyrite were first encountered at an inclined depth of 1303 meters, immediately beneath leached capping. Refer to news release dated February 2, 2022). Chalcocite was commonly observed to approximately 1500 meters, and then faded to trace amounts below 1589 meters. Drillhole BS-3 is currently cutting chalcopyrite-pyrite-molybdenite mineralization in pervasively sericitized quartz porphyry at an inclined depth of 1919 meters.

Core samples have been submitted to the laboratory for all BS-3 core between 1293 meters and 1776 meters. Geological logging, sawing, and sampling of porphyry carrying tennantite and chalcopyrite to the current bottom of the hole at 1919 meters are underway.

Drilling of BS-3 will continue until either the core becomes unmineralized or the drill lacks the power to advance the hole further. Drilling of BS-3A, a 500-meter offset to BS-3 drilled from the same pad, will begin immediately thereafter.





Figure A, B, and C. Core box photos representative of the last 300 meters of mineralization between 1500m and 1800m in BS-3.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2825/115533_bc.htm2.jpg





Figure D. Core sample from BS-3 showing chalcopyrite-pyrite-quartz-molybdenite mineralization in sericitized porphyry near 1900 meters depth.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2825/115533_bc.htm4.jpg

Tim Marsh, Bell's President and CEO, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101, said, "BS-3 is gradually entering the chalcopyrite-molybdenite zone at the heart of this porphyry system. The homogeneity of sericite-pyrite alteration over hundreds of meters of core now in the box speaks to the strength and size of the Big Sandy system. It is likely that we will be able to complete multiple 500-meter step-out holes from this same drill pad, and also test the concept of a thick chalcocite blanket overlying the inferred heart of the porphyry system from a new drill pad 900 meters south of the BS-3 pad."

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in Arizona. Bell Copper is exploring its 100% owned Big Sandy Porphyry Copper Project and the Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project which is under a Joint Venture - Earn In.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Marsh, PhD, PEng., the Company's CEO and President. No mineral resource has yet been identified on the Big Sandy Project. There is no certainty that the present exploration effort will result in the identification of a mineral resource or that any mineral resource that might be discovered will prove to be economically recoverable.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Bell Copper Corporation

"Timothy Marsh"

Timothy Marsh, President, CEO & Director

For further information please contact the Company

Tel: 1 800 418 8250

Email: info@bellcopper.net

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which Bell Copper operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include actual exploration results, interpretation of metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115533