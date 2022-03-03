As part of the Leadership Track, global audit experts will address internal audit leaders to share unique perspectives on the benefits of an agile audit process and its implementation best-practices

Today, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting announced that Shawn O'Brien, Senior Product Marketing Manager for its TeamMate Global Audit Solutions business, will be joined by Mark Williams, Business Agility in Internal Audit Specialist Coach and founder of Agile Outside IT, to share insights during the 2022 IIA General Audit Management conference. Their joint presentation titled "Agile Insights for Audit Leaders" will take place on Monday, March 14. In this Leadership Track session, the speakers will cover three core areas of focus for audit leaders who are looking to successfully implement an agile audit framework in their organizations.

During the session, Shawn O'Brien and Mark Williams will cover several agile audit topics, including:

Ways to help internal audit departments better understand what changes and what does not within the internal audit mindset and workflow when implementing the agile audit framework

Best practices and a practical framework for implementing an agile audit framework into an audit organization's workflow

Practical guidance and insights on how to address the distinct perspectives of audit leaders and inline auditors to ensure a high-performing global audit organization

"Through our ongoing work with audit professionals, we understand the drivers and needs for adopting agile audit techniques," said Frans Klaassen, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate. "We're excited to have this opportunity to share the insights from this work to help audit leaders successfully introduce agile audit into their organizations."

Please visit Wolters Kluwer at our in-person or virtual booth during the 2022 IIA GAM Conference to learn more about the award-winning portfolio of TeamMate global audit solutions, including TeamMate+ Agile Audit, an audit-centered toolset supporting agile techniques within the internal audit workflow.

