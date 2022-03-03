PathogenDx Appoints Foremost Industry and Topic Experts as Its Advanced Microarray Testing Platform Sets New Standards in DNA-Based Testing

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2022) - PathogenDx, a U.S.-based biotechnology company, has bolstered its strategic advisory group and senior leadership team with the appointments of several highly experienced executives who will bring their expertise to the company as it sets a new global standard in molecular-based testing through the widespread adoption of its advanced microarray testing platform for the clinical & human diagnostics, food & agricultural and climate change sectors.

PathogenDx's new leadership appointments include: veteran healthcare executive, Clinical & Human Diagnostics Board Advisor Paul Glyer; biotechnology scientist and senior executive, Vice President of Research & Development Ralph Martel; accomplished business leader in analytic testing, manufacturing and consumer packaged goods, Food & Agriculture Board Advisor Michael Drozd, PhD; and seasoned sales director with more than 30 years of experience in the life-science and laboratory markets, Global Director of Sales Carol Dugas.

"These highly experienced individuals will help us navigate both strategically and tactically as we expand across the different vertical markets with our next-generation diagnostic testing technologies," said PathogenDx Co-founder and CEO Milan Patel. "Given the multitude of challenges we are facing with the alarming proliferation of pathogenic outbreaks in humans, and agricultural, food and environmental systems, it's clear most of the current testing solutions desperately fall short. Our molecular-based testing technologies are versatile, highly effective and perfectly suited for the complexities we are facing on this front. These individuals collectively bring an unparalleled depth of strategic business, technical, growth and financial acumen that will propel our company to the next level. I am deeply honored and thankful that they have joined us in helping address these markets with a New Generation Microarray technology."

PathogenDx Clinical & Human Diagnostics Board Advisor Paul Glyer : With more than 30 years of experience as a healthcare executive, Glyer brings expertise in corporate finance, strategy planning, licensing, M&A and advising organizations and private equity investors in business evaluation and due-diligence efforts. He is the co-founder of global strategy consulting firm IOI Partners, serves as the CEO of AhuraTech LLC and is an executive advisor to Water Street Healthcare. The former head of global business development at Beckman Coulter Inc., Glyer helped transform the company into a global leader in medical technology, more than tripling its size in sales and enterprise value. He led Beckman's acquisition of Olympus Diagnostics, the largest industrial acquisition in Japan by a U.S. company. As senior vice president of strategy and business development and a member of the office of the president, Glyer played a key role in Beckman's successful sale to Danaher Corporation in 2011. He serves on the boards of Orgentec, Axalbion and Charityvest, and is co-founder of the 1 for 2 Education Foundation.





PathogenDx Vice President of Research & Development Ralph Martel : A versatile biotechnology scientist, team builder and senior executive with 25 years experience in product and business development, Martel most recently served as chief technology officer of Meru Biotechnologies, Inc., where he led the commercial launch of an in-licenced technology for measuring molecular binding reactions by compensated backscattering interferometry. He has a proven track record in the research, development, scale-up and commercialization of user-friendly IVD assays and automation tools that integrate reagents, consumables, hardware and software to address market needs in vitro diagnostics. He brings extensive experience from SomaLogic, Roche Ventana Systems, HTG Molecular and Affymetrix. Martel thrives at coordinating goal-oriented multidisciplinary teams and driving external collaborations to bring about innovation.





PathogenDx Food & Agriculture Board Advisor Michael Drozd, PhD : An accomplished business leader in analytic testing, manufacturing and consumer packaged goods, Drozd has an excellent track record for transforming publicly traded private-equity and venture-capital backed innovative companies into high-growth, profitable industry leaders. Most recently, he served as the CEO of the publicly traded company AgEagle, where under his leadership the company became the highest performing stock on the NYSE in 2020 and the highest performing UAV stock in the world with a >350% increase in share price. Prior to AgEagle, Drodz led Eurofins' global AgBio division, which includes hemp and cannabis testing as well as agrigenomics, genetic selection and microbiome, helping the division achieve 70% organic growth. He also served as president and CEO of Aspetia and Wright Foods, where he helped grow the company >12,000% in three-and-a-half years, making it the number-one fastest growing food company in the U.S. and #15 on the Inc. 500. PathogenDx Global Director of Sales Carol Dugas: A seasoned sales director with more than 30 years of experience in the life-science and laboratory markets, Dugas excels at leading companies towards achieving sustained growth while navigating complex regulatory waters. Dugas brings valuable experience in environmental monitoring and microbial-limit and sterility testing for major pharmaceutical, medical-device, food, cannabis and contract-manufacturing companies, as well as hospitals and universities. She is an expert in current GMP and ISO facilities, along with USP, FDA, USDA and AOAC regulations. Previously, Dugas held the position of North America senior sales director of biomonitoring for MilliporeSigma.

About PathogenDx

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, PathogenDx's mission is to become the new standard in DNA-based testing through widespread adoption of its advanced microarray testing platform for the human diagnostics, food and agricultural industries. PathogenDx's technology can rapidly identify and detect up to 50 pathogens all in a single test, in six hours providing triplicate data per analyte for certainty in results with a simple and easy process. The company's DNA-testing products - Detectx, Quantx and Envirox are disrupting the century-old practice of petri-dish testing to identify, detect and quantify pathogens that are a threat to human health, their ecosystem and the environment. This technology will help growing businesses deliver safer products and healthier lives, while preventing billions of dollars in losses from infection and contamination. For more information on how you can utilize this simple, powerful and inexpensive DNA-based pathogen testing, visit www.pathogendx.com.

