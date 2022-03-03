Kin Communications: Global Uranium Production Could More Than Double by 2040, According to Kinvestor Research Report

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / The latest Kinvestor Report on the global uranium industry covers the history and uses of uranium, analysis of current market data, and an outlook for the future of uranium exploration and production. The report also looks at factors of supply and demand and outlines major players in the industry.

Download the free Kinvestor Research report here for a full analysis of the global uranium industry.

Background

Used as a nuclear energy source for over 60 years, uranium is a naturally-occuring heavy metal that can be found in rocks and seawater. As of 2020, nuclear power and other sources of renewable energy made up one third of the global electricity mix.

The uranium market can be segmented into three categories: resources, exploration, and production. Currently, Australia, Kazakhstan, and Canada account for over 50% of the world's total uranium supply, and are three of the major players in uranium exploration.

Other participants in global uranium production:

Namibia

Uzbekistan

Niger

Russia

China

Ukraine

United States

India

South Africa

Market Outlook

Global uranium production totaled 47,731 tonnes of uranium (tU) in 2020. By 2040, that number is expected to reach a minimum of 56,640 tU and as high as 100,224 tU annually.

As leading nations begin to deviate from fossil fuels in the coming decade, states the report, a heavier reliance on sustainable forms of energy like hydropower, solar, and nuclear will be required to meet these goals.

Impact of COVID-19

Uranium production activities in Canada, Kazakhstan, Namibia, and South Africa were halted in early 2020 due to concerns surrounding the pandemic. By 2021, many operations had resumed but at much lower production volumes due to reduced capacity limits and staffing shortages.

Nevertheless, states the report, these challenges are not expected to create performance disruptions of nuclear power reactors in the near term for the following reasons:

Significant stockpiles held by utilities and fuel cycle producers

Companies acquiring physical uranium have increased market demand

Drivers of the Global Uranium Market:

Global shift towards alternative energy sources

Increasing demand for energy with population growth

Historically cyclical market appearing to shift to a bull cycle

Strong uranium spot prices due to increased demand

Companies mentioned in this report:

Rio Tinto Group

Cameco Corp.

NexGen Energy Ltd.

Denison Mines Corp.

Energy Fuels Inc.

Uranium Energy Corp.

Altius Minerals Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp.

Global Atomic Corp.

IsoEnergy Ltd.

Download the Kinvestor Research report here for a full analysis of the global uranium industry.

About the Kinvestor Network

The Kinvestor network is an exclusive network of investors that want access to enhanced research and reporting. Members of the Kinvestor Network have access to exclusive articles, reports, models and various other tools that investors may find useful.

About Kin Communications

Kin Communications is a full-service investor relations agency with over 14 years of experience across multiple industries including technology, mining, and life science. Our goal is to foster long-term relationships that begin by picking up the phone and starting a conversation. Using all the tools available to us, we empower you to make data-driven, future-oriented decisions to connect with investors who truly believe in your company's vision. We go above and beyond, working with you to create regular content that establishes you as an authority in your industry. Our investor relations services include strategy, messaging, investor outreach, digital marketing, content creation, and more.

For more information about Kin Communications, please visit our website .

Contact Us

Kin Communications

604-684-6730 | 1-866-684-6730

kinvestor@kincommunications.com

Disclaimer

Please read this disclaimer in its entirety before reviewing any opinions, views or information expressed by Kin Communications Inc. ("Kin"). If you do not agree to all of the disclaimer, do not access any materials or information presented by Kin. By accessing these materials, and whether or not you have actually read this disclaimer, you are deemed to have accepted it.

The opinions or views expressed on all channels, including social media platforms, email newsletters, and websites maintained by Kin Communications Inc. ("Kin") represent the thoughts and opinions of individual users. The opinions and views expressed on these channels do not in any way reflect the views of the site they are posted on, other sites affiliated with those sites, or the Kin staff involved with maintaining the site. Kin does not control or guarantee the accuracy, relevance, timelines or completeness of opinions, views and information presented on these channels. While Kin makes reasonable efforts to verify the accuracy of information presented, readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own independent due diligence.

No opinions, views or information presented should be construed as a solicitation to buy or sell the securities of any third-party mentioned. Kin, and its principals, are not registered broker-dealers or financial advisors. Before making an investment in any securities, you should consult with your financial advisor and a registered broker-dealer. Never make investment decisions based solely on opinions, views or information presented on these sites. In certain cases, Kin is paid by third-parties mentioned on these sites to disclose information and opinions. In addition, Kin and its principals may own securities of those parties mentioned. As a result, Kin and its principals would have a direct financial interest in the parties mentioned. Therefore, any information provided should not be construed as independent financial analysis or recommendations but as advertisement.

Certain information presented may contain or be considered forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. There can be no assurance that any such statements will prove to be accurate, and readers should not place undue reliance on such information. Kin does not undertake any obligations to update information presented, or to ensure that such information remains current and accurate.

SOURCE: Kin Communications

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/691238/Global-Uranium-Production-Could-More-Than-Double-by-2040-According-to-Kinvestor-Research-Report