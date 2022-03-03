New Vertical Farm Will Represent Company's Launch into Multi-Billion Dollar and Rapidly Expanding Global AgTech Industry

Anaheim, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2022) - GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRNH), an established provider of eco-friendly green technologies for the industrial hemp and cannabis industries, today announced that it has finalized a proprietary design to develop a large scale, high-tech vertical indoor farming system that will initially produce lettuce and other leafy greens at yields of up to 50 times that of traditional agriculture using the same amount of land. The Company's design combines conventional agricultural techniques with state-of-the art Controlled-Environment Agriculture (CEA) technology to produce non-GMO, chemical and pesticide-free produce that will use significantly less water than traditional farming methods.

The Company noted that this breakthrough vertical farming technology was developed in response to the growing challenges governments around the globe are facing in being able to feed their country's respectively growing populations.

"Last year's strategic restructuring of our company into separate divisions, with their own respective divisional CEOs and profit and loss centers, further strengthened GreenGro's brand recognition and market share of the cannabis and CBD markets," said James Haas, Chairman and COO of GreenGro Technologies, Inc. "However, in light of the slowing cannabis economy, we also undertook a strategic shift in our business model away from the capital-intensive cannabis cultivation to focus on applying our experience in hydroponic greenhouses for the production of various food and produce, which is a significantly larger and growing market.

"Our new state-of-the art vertical indoor farming system will position GreenGro Technologies at the forefront of the multi-billion-dollar global AgTech industry. Our goal is to build and operate our first large-scale indoor farm for the production of lettuce and other leafy greens this fiscal year while concurrently focusing on developing our next generation indoor farms to grow produce that will include tomatoes, berries and other high in-demand produce.

"Vertical farming represents the future of controlled-environment food production globally. As the climate changes and ever-more unpredictable weather, pest, and disease pressures become commonplace, vertical farming represents an opportunity for safe and reliable food production. Vertical farming also means food is produced locally, which reduces the carbon footprint associated with transportation, reduces supply-chain costs, and reduces water consumption. It will ensure that our customers are able to enjoy a fresher product, and one that is more sustainably produced," concluded Mr. Haas.

