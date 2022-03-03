Energy & Water Development Corp: Energy and Water Development Corp. Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTCQB:EAWD) (the "Company"), an engineering company focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions of water and energy, today announced its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") effective Monday, February 28, 2022 and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "EAWD".

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and valuation of securities. OTCQB companies must be current in their financial reporting and must undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions.

Ralph Hofmeier, Chief Executive Officer of Energy and Water Development Corp., stated, "Uplisting to the OTCQB is another important milestone for Energy and Water Development Corp. We believe this achievement will significantly improve our capital markets appeal to a broader range of investors… and meeting all of the heightened requirements and criteria of the OTCQB will bring us one step closer to our longer term objective of uplisting to a national exchange."

"As we look to accelerate our number of active projects and revenue in 2022, the additional capital markets exposure afforded by our OTCQB listing will be invaluable. We believe that Energy and Water Development Corp. is well on its way to capturing market share in this multi-billion-dollar market opportunity," concluded Hofmeier.

Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTCQB:EAWD) is an engineering solutions company focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions of water and energy. EAWD builds its systems out of proven technologies, using their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients' needs. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs).

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Energy and Water Development Corp., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

