NYNJA Founder and CEO JR Guerrieri Issues Statement on Support for the Citizens of Ukraine

NEW YORK, NY and SILICON VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Nynja Technologies founder and chief executive officer Salvatore "JR" Guerrieri issued the following statement on the company's plans to support the Ukrainian people as they fight to maintain their democracy and protect their freedoms:

"To assist the people of Ukraine, we are offering complimentary premium subscriptions on our platform to anyone in Ukraine. This will provide their citizens a multi-platform option for secure, encrypted communication and collaboration, including video, audio, and text chat. Nynja Cloud is 100 percent hosted on servers based in the United States, and is SOC2 and HIPAA compliant.

These free subscriptions will continue until a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine is achieved, and the government and people of Ukraine are no longer under threat. In the meantime, the Nynja family sends our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the people of Ukraine as they fight to keep their freedom and way of life.

Preserving freedom and the opportunities it affords is of particular importance to me. Growing up in an immigrant family, I learned firsthand about the impact of freedom. As a result, I've had pathways open, which allowed me to create three successful companies.

The formation of Nynja in particular illustrates the impact that freedom and opportunity have on us as individuals. Its ideation came while living in Hong Kong for seven years and running my previous company, Acolyte Technologies. Ultimately, I returned home because of the increasing limits imposed in that region. Nynja's staff live and work on five continents around the world, with several directly impacted by the recent events in Ukraine. Additionally, Nynja's customers are also spread across the globe - both in wealthy nations that already enjoy many freedoms and developing ones that are still growing into theirs.

These all have shaped our mission at Nynja: to empower the future of work and democratize the opportunities available for knowledge workers around the globe. Our platform allows workers to connect, collaborate, and get paid more easily - no matter where they are.

We feel it is our duty to assist those in Ukraine who hold liberty and opportunity sacred, and inspire us every day."

To sign up for a free Nynja account, Ukrainian residents should visit gonynja.com and click on the "We Stand with Ukraine" link.

About Nynja

Nynja is an integrated collaboration and communications platform that enables better work-life balance for teams, remote and hybrid workers, and knowledge-economy workers worldwide, making it easier to stay connected to colleagues, friends, and family. Nynja's commitment to data integrity is both SOC 2 and HIPAA compliant, and features secure encryption of cloud data storage for saving messages, images, and files. Sign up today for a free 30-day trial at GoNynja.com

