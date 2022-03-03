Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2022) - VYRE Network (OTC Pink: CAPV) (a wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company, "VYRE") welcomes Jada Moore as the new Vice President of Marketing. Ms. Moore will spearhead the marketing strategy to increase the number of global users, in-app engagement, and channel awareness.

Ms. Moore is a seasoned marketing veteran with more than 15-years in strategic marketing, content development, and project management. She has held marketing roles across multiple enterprises including Fortune 500 companies, direct to consumer brands, celebrity brands, non-profits, and start-ups. Her experience also includes content creation, social media marketing, and vendor/media relationship management.

VYRE has boosted its marketing spend, increased in-app store advertising, held monthly brand influencer events, and live stream concerts since becoming a public company. Jada's first goal will be to execute the strategy of growth with active users while helping to establish a defined foothold in the OTT streaming space.

"Finding someone with Jada's abilities and experience is rare. She has already shown outstanding leadership and the ability to add value from KPI's that deliver results on time and under budget," commented David Hill, VYRE Network's Co-Founder, President & CEO. "We're working to make VYRE Network the next household name in streaming, and we are confident that Jada will help us get there."

"Jada has hit the ground running with her ability to identify what's needed from a marketing standpoint and implement the necessary solutions. We are definitely on the right path with her addition to our team." added Lamar Seay, VYRE's Co-Founder and COO.

"It's an honor to join the VYRE Network team. VYRE Network has introduced a new way of streaming and programming. It is my vision to continue to expand our community and build a stronger user experience." - Jada Moore

Currently you can download the VYRE App on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android, iPhone, Samsung Smart TV's and on the web. The App has now been downloaded in 176 countries and reaches over 1,000,000+ viewers. VYRE Network will soon be adding Xbox, PlayStation, T-Mobile's new TVision, and Tizen as platforms users will be able to access the App.

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free streaming platform with worldwide reach through apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung Smart TVs and on the web. Focused on Generations X, Y and Z, VYRE Network sets out to become the most relevant content streaming company for those of all ages, backgrounds and interests.

VYRE Network has three Operational Divisions - Distribution, Live Stream and Studios & Productions. Currently there is a selection of 18 channels, including Sports (football, boxing & documentaries), Music (Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop & EDM), Lifestyle (Cooking & Travel), Family, and Comedy. Vasool TV (Hindi) and It's Español TV (Spanish) are VYRE s international based channels, with Vyre Africa, Vyre Asia, and Vyre Brazil launching shortly.

