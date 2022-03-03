Radware named the 2021 Technology Leader in the Bot Management Market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, https://www.cloudflare.com/the technology leader in the 2021 report titled SPARK Matrix: Bot Management.

"With overall strong performance across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, Radware is positioned as the 2021 technology leader among 11 other vendors in the bot management market," said Sachin Birajdar, analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global bot management market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The SPARK Matrix examined vendors by evaluating the company's product portfolios, technology strategies, market presence, and customer value proposition.

"Being recognized as the market leader among such a competitive field of brands is a testament to the strength of our bot management solution," said Sharon Trachtman, Radware's chief business operation officer. "We believe security should be frictionless - enabling companies to transform digitally without having to sacrifice protection for innovation. This philosophy is a driving force behind our product development efforts and core to the value that we deliver to our customers."

According to the research "SPARK Matrix: Bot Management, 2021", to capitalize on the growing market opportunity, bot management vendors are offering comprehensive capabilities to detect bad bots and prevent automated bot attacks. However, the breadth and depth of functionalities differ among the vendors' offerings. Vendors are implementing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics to address the rise in cyberthreats, which is being driven by multiple market factors. This includes the increased adoption of the work-from-home culture, BYOD/WYOD policies, IoT devices, as well as cloud and hybrid infrastructures.

Radware offers the industry's most advanced application protection suite with a web application firewall, bot manager, API protection, and DDoS mitigation. Through its Bot Manager solution, Radware provides real-time protection against OWASP-listed automated attacks across different channels, including web applications, mobile applications, and APIs.

The Radware Bot Manager provides comprehensive, state-of-the-art protection capabilities, including patented intent-based deep behavioral analysis, a variety of mitigation options, granular analytics and reporting, collective bot intelligence, and device fingerprinting to aid organizations in detecting, classifying, and managing malicious bot activities.

Additionally, Radware leverages cutting-edge technologies like Kubernetes container orchestration and Kafka to maintain high scalability during network traffic peak hours.

