Radome Market Will Reach USD 2350 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 8.7% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radome Market is segmented By Type - Shell Structure, Spherical Structure, Others, By Application - Airborne Radome, Ground-Based Radome, Shipboard Radome. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Heavy Machinery Category.

The global Radome market size is estimated to be worth USD 1424.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 2350 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.7% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of the radome market are

The radome market is expected to expand due to the rising demand for radomes in aircraft. Furthermore, advancements in composite materials technology for Radome structure, a focus on developing compact radomes for UAV platforms, demand for technologically advanced radome systems for next-generation aircraft, and the importance of radomes in warfare are all driving the radome market forward.

The equipment's maintenance and operating costs are reduced by using a radome. It also extends the life of components and equipment, allowing the radar to operate in all types of weather. This factor is expected to further propel the radome market growth.

Radomes are important for protecting radar from environmental factors such as rain, snow, strong winds, and UV light, which is expected to drive global market growth.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-20A397/global-radome

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE RADOME MARKET

Air travel has increased significantly over the years as a large portion of the population with high disposable income prefers airways as a mode of transportation, increasing the demand for airline carriers while also increasing the demand for aircraft radomes. Because the entire structure of the aircraft, including the radar system, is expensive, the radome is critical for security, safety, and efficient operation. As a result, this is another factor that will help the aircraft radome market grow. The radar system's maintenance costs are reduced by the aircraft radome because the antenna is protected during travel, allowing for seamless communication.

The need to protect antennas from the weather is expected to drive the growth of the radome market. Large radar antennas are usually covered with radomes to protect them from harsh weather and to allow them to operate continuously and precisely without sacrificing performance. Because of their large size, the radomes are made up of many panels connected by metallic or dielectric beams.

Furthermore, several sensitive antennas mounted on a surveillance ship are protected by radomes. This in turn is expected to drive the radome market growth.

The increased use of advanced military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to gain an advantage over enemy forces, as well as rising defense spending in various countries. Industry players are conducting research and development activities aimed at improving the radomes' ability to perform in all weather conditions and provide support for commercial and defense operations such as long-range surveillance, search and rescue, navigation, and communications, among others. This factor is expected to further fuel the radome market growth.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-20A397/Global_Radome_Market

RADOME MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, North America is the most lucrative. Significant investments in R&D activities by key players for the development of advanced radome solutions, as well as increased demand for advanced radome systems, are expected to drive the radome market in this region forward.

Based on application, Airborne radome is the most lucrative. In the coming years, UAV, a relatively small segment, is expected to generate impressive growth opportunities for market participants, primarily governed by the United States.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-20A397/Global_Radome_Market

TOP COMPANIES IN THE RADOME MARKET

The major players areGeneral Dynamics, Saint-Gobain, Cobham (Meggitt), Nordam, ATK, L-3 ESSCO, Harris, Raytheon, Kelvin Hughes, Royal Engineered Composites, Infinite Technologies, CPI, Leonardo, Jenoptik, HTC, AVIC etc. Top 3 companies held around 30% market share.

Inquire For Regional : https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-20A397/Global_Radome_Market

Radome Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Radome Market By Company

General Dynamics

Saint-Gobain

Cobham (Meggitt)

Nordam

ATK

L-3 ESSCO

Harris

Raytheon

Kelvin Hughes

Royal Engineered Composites

Infinite Technologies

CPI

Leonardo

Jenoptik

HTC

AVIC

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-20A397/Global_Radome_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-20A397&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

The global Aerospace Radome market size is estimated to be worth USD 359.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 405.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.0% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.0% during the review period. The global Antenna, Transducer and Radome market size is estimated to be worth USD 11520 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 20860 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.4% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.4% during the review period. Global and United States Nose Radome Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Commercial Radome Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Aircraft Radome Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global 5G Radome Sales Market Report 2021

Global Civil & Military Radomes Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Airplane Radome Market Research Report 2021

Global Military Radomes Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Click Here To See Related Reports on Radome Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg