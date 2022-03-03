Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2022) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE: BEAN) (OTC Pink: PBBSF) ("PK Beans" or the "Company") on the heels of strong holiday sales and kicking off with its Spring collection that launched February 24, with a feature piece in the Financial Post "Three reasons why PK Beans is the next major lifestyle brand for children".

PK Beans is more than a children's clothing brand - it's an experience, entering the meta-verse PK Beans harnesses the same magic behind Disney and Harry Potter - the power of imagination Second-hand is big news in clothing and sustainability

PK Beans ended the year and their first fiscal quarter with a 32% increase of sales for December 2021 from the previous year: with the Company's boxing week promotion welcoming an 83% increase in sales over boxing week promotions last year.

The Company recently closed $1,154,396.50 in non-brokered private placements to secure inventory and execute on strategic growth initiatives in 2022.

As stated in the Financial Post, "Taking a page out of the Lululemon playbook, PK Beans has built an aspirational living model for kids. The company is part of the branding revolution that's seen Vancouver dubbed "the Silicon Valley of apparel." These clothing lines aren't just about comfy yoga tights - they're about lifestyle choices and values".

"The last two years have had a tremendous impact on mental health globally, including children" states Traci Costa, CEO and Founder "Our mission at PK Beans has always been to support families; to provide ease and comfort in their day, and to be the reminder that the best antidote for stress in children (and adults) is to play. Our mission continues to guide us, and all our strategic goals align with this mission, to grow a brand that supports children and families. We have paved the way, and we are in the perfect place at the perfect time".

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

PK Beans is an integrated holistic children's brand that brings developmental education and entertainment together through sensory friendly and interactive clothing, multimedia adventure subscription boxes, and augmented reality to inspire curiosity between nature, technology, and active play. PK Beans is also a pioneer in the space, establishing a circular economy by reselling and repurposing products to eliminate textile waste. The company maximizes revenue by reaching sellers and online retailers through an omnichannel approach. Join us on our mission to enrich, empower, and nourish the next generation of children.

To learn more about PK Beans, visit: www.pkbeans.com

