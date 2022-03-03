Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2022) - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on High Tide Resources (CSE: HTRC) ("HTRC" or "Company"). The report is titled, "Iron Ore Exploration in the prolific Labrador Trough in Canada." The report contains a detailed analysis of the iron ore market and outlook for the commodity.

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal Click on "Sign in / Sign up".

Report Excerpt:

The Company currently holds two core projects in its portfolio. The Labrador West Iron Project (LWIP) located in the province of Labrador & Newfoundland and the Lac Pegma Cu-Ni-Co project located in the province of Quebec, both located in eastern of Canada.

The iron ore project in Labrador is currently the main focus of the Company which it is looking to develop by sinking more drill holes into the ground in order to delineate a maiden resource. The property lies within the prolific Labrador Trough, a geological formation that is well endowed with iron and has been mined accordingly since the 1950s. From ongoing mining activities there is significant infrastructure already in the vicinity, including an electricity grid providing low-cost hydro-electric power and a common carrier rail system providing a transport link to the port of Sept Iles. As the company's flagship asset, most of the report will be dedicated the iron ore project. The land package covers an area of 2,475 hectares.

About High Tide Resources

High Tide is focused on, and committed to, the development of advanced-stage mineral projects in Canada using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. High Tide is earning a 100% interest in the Labrador West Iron Project located adjacent to IOC/Rio Tinto's 23 mtpy Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, Labrador and owns a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma copper-nickel-cobalt deposit located 50 kilometres southeast of Fermont Quebec.

Further details on the Company, including the NI 43-101 technical report on the Labrador West Iron property can be found on the Company's website at www.hightideresources.com.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is a research and advisory firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and / or affiliated companies do not hold shares in the Company.

A service agreement exists between Couloir Capital Ltd. and the Company.

