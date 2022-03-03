NMS Consulting, Inc.: NMS Consulting Expands European Team Appointing Igor Kuruc as Senior Consultant in the Czech Republic

Igor Kuruc is a seasoned board level manager and Energy sector thought leader with in-depth knowledge of energy & utility supply chains.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ("NMS"), a global management consulting and strategic advisory firm announced today that Igor Kuruc has joined the firm as a Senior Consultant based in the Czech Republic. In his new position, he shall also be responsible for establishing the firm's first office in the Czech Republic and growing the regional team.

Igor Kuruc is a seasoned board level manager and Energy sector thought leader. He has in-depth knowledge of energy & utility supply chains, redesigning wholesale businesses during acquisitions and post-merger integrations, and is well-versed in the European regulatory landscape for the Energy sector.

Igor has worked at Procter & Gamble, where he was a Financial Analysis Manager, and also worked several years at Shell as a Supply Chain Optimization Manager and Board Member. At Shell, he oversaw regulatory stakeholder management and served as Vice Chairman of the Board for Shell Czech Republic. He was responsible for generating over €10 million in improved purchase conditions from a local supplier, and for a €25 million cash flow improvement via prolonged payment terms.

Aykut Cakir, Managing Director, Senior Partner and Head of MENA Region at NMS commented, "Igor's background in the Energy sector can prove to be extremely useful for companies facing today's high energy prices. His expertise in supply chain management, acquisitions, and integration can help companies overcome hurdles and various issues."

Trevor M. Saliba, Managing Partner at NMS said "Igor's background and the experience he gained at Shell are welcome attributes in today's geopolitical environment. With commodity prices rising quickly due to the Russia-Ukraine war, Igor's consulting prowess can make an immense impact for companies across the globe."

About NMS Consulting

Founded in 2018, NMS Consulting is a global management consulting and strategic advisory firm that specializes in delivering services to a global client base of private and public companies, government agencies, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them.

With a global footprint of sixteen offices located through the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East staffed with more than 250 seasoned professionals, our clients benefit from a combination of our diverse skills, expertise and global organization offering a unique multi-disciplinary 360° solutions platform.

Unlike other leading management consulting firms, NMS Consulting provides its clients the experience of working with a "big firm consultancy" without the higher premium. Client projects are staffed with qualified professionals who have trained at many of the leading global consultancy firms enabling the NMS professionals to deliver "big firm" experience and capabilities, while providing flexibility on mandate sizes and pricing.

For more information, please visit www.nmsconsulting.com.

