SpartanNash is leveraging its international supply chain network to offer aid to the people of Ukraine

Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) has committed to donate more than $1 million worth of critical food and supplies such as canned meats, energy bars, water and personal hygiene items to Ukrainians amidst the country's recent invasion and attacks by Russia. The military division of SpartanNash is exporting the products via its global supply chain network and supplier relationships and working with Convoy of Hope to get the necessities in the hands of refugees across eastern Europe.

"This is a humanitarian disaster, and SpartanNash is uniquely positioned to support Ukrainians in addition to the American military heroes who are serving on the front lines of this crisis," said SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam. "As a People First company, we look for opportunities to provide aid to those in need whenever we can."

SpartanNash's military division distributes grocery products so military commissaries and exchanges can deliver a familiar shopping experience to servicemen and women with their favorite USA brands, providing a touch of home regardless of where they are stationed. The Company distributes products to 160 military commissaries and over 400 exchanges located in 39 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. SpartanNash distribution centers are strategically located among the largest concentration of military bases in the areas the Company serves and near Atlantic ports.

"In any crisis situation, rapid response is vital, and we are glad to partner with SpartanNash to leverage its expertise in global food logistics," said Ethan Forhetz, vice president of public engagement for Convoy of Hope. "Getting close to a warzone and responding during a crisis is no simple task. We rely on our disaster response experts and local volunteers to deliver hope to the impacted communities."

In addition to its product donations, which begin shipping next week, SpartanNash is making an immediate cash donation of $25,000 to Convoy of Hope, which will provide 7,500 additional meals to families in need. On Feb. 26, the Company also ceased the purchasing and sale of all Russian-produced vodka.

For more information or to donate to Convoy of Hope, visit convoyofhope.org.

