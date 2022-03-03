The induction of the team marks the first sponsored by a brokerage firm in the international championship, conducted in partnership with Formula 1

Quantfury, a global brokerage firm that delivers commission-free trading and investing at real-time spot prices of global and crypto exchanges, is excited to announce the launch of Quantfury W Series Team. The launch includes full sponsorship of the car and racewear; the drivers of the Quantfury team will be formally announced in the coming days.

The W Series, an international single-seater motor racing championship for female drivers conducted in partnership with Formula 1, will consist of Formula 1 support races at 8 Grand Prix weekends in 2022.

In a male-dominated sport, the W Series acts as a trailblazing force for fair representation and advancement as the leading international motor racing championship for female drivers. Quantfury's mission and values align with the inclusive nature of the W Series in a similar light through its dedication to providing a cost-effective, fair and transparent trading platform by reducing the hurdles many traders face globally. Quantfury offers a better alternative to other global brokerage platforms that manipulate the prices of tradeable assets and charge users various fees and commissions.

Iyandra Smith Bryan (General Manager, Quantfury Trading) said:

"As a brokerage that delivers unmatched conditions to traders and investors in many different parts of the world, we are excited to have our brand represented in W Series. When exploring our sponsorship opportunities, it was invaluable to us that the partnerships we pursue align with the Quantfurian culture. For this reason, we chose W Series. Its energy, desire to grow, and the drive to challenge the status quo within their field parallels our own mission and vision. We look forward to seeing our team grow and succeed on and off the racing track."

Catherine Bond Muir (Chief Executive Officer, W Series) said

"Like the W Series, Quantfury is a young, dynamic and disruptive brand which is challenging the status quo, breaking barriers, and seeking to make a traditionally male-dominated and opaque industry fair, open and inclusive. From our very first conversations with the Quantfury team, it has been clear that they are driven by a desire to win, and I wish them all the best for the 2022 W Series season."

Quantfury is the first brokerage firm to sponsor a W Series racing team. The company's car and drivers will debut today at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain, the site of the W Series pre-season test.

About Quantfury

Quantfury is a global brokerage that offers commission-free trading and investing at real-time spot prices of global and crypto exchanges. Founded by a group of traders, quants, and machine learning professionals in 2017, Quantfury's mission is to change the exploitative retail trading industry globally, making it cost-effective, fair and transparent. As of 2022, Quantfury has 330,000+ users in more than 56 countries.

For more information, visit: www.quantfury.com

