Indices to underlie the performance of digital assets portfolio

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS), in partnership with CryptoCompare, today announced the launch of the MVIS CryptoCompare Media Entertainment Leaders Brazil Index (ticker: MVMEBR) and the MVIS CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders Brazil Index (ticker: MVSCBR).

These indices are designed to measure the performance of the largest and most liquid media and entertainment, and smart contract assets, respectively.

"These are two more indices based on our successful taxonomy," said Thomas Kettner, COO of MV Index Solutions. "We are happy there is demand to use it in an index based on additional, local parameters to launch the respective products in Brazil," said Thomas Kettner, COO of MV Index Solutions.

"CryptoCompare is excited to support the launch of two new digital asset products building upon the growing suite of MVIS CryptoCompare indices. These new products, tailored to Brazilian markets, aim to address the growing demand for digital asset products in this region," said Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CryptoCompare.

The MVIS CryptoCompare Media Entertainment Leaders Brazil Index (ticker: MVMEBR) and the MVIS CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders Brazil Index (ticker: MVSCBR) are rules-based indices that cover the CCCAGG pricing provided by CryptoCompare. The indices are calculated in USD as price return indices. Capping factors are applied to avoid overweighting of single index components. Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS CryptoCompare Media Entertainment Leaders Brazil Index (ticker: MVMEBR)

Number of Components: 5

Base Date: 31 March 2021

Base Value: 100

Key Index Features

MVIS CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders Brazil Index (ticker: MVSCBR)

Number of Components: 9

Base Date: 31 December 2017

Base Value: 100

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 32.67 billion in assets under management (as of 3 March 2022) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS/BlueStar Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

About CryptoCompare https://data.cryptocompare.com

CryptoCompare is an FCA authorised benchmark administrator and global leader in digital asset data, providing institutional and retail investors with real-time and historical data spanning 5,500+ coins and 250,000+ currency pairs. By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges and seamlessly integrating multiple datasets, CryptoCompare offers a comprehensive, granular overview of the market across trade, order book, historical, social and blockchain data.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005680/en/

Contacts:

Media

Eunjeong Kang, MV Index Solutions

+49 (0) 69 4056 695 38

media-enquiries@mvis-indices.com

Alissa Ostrove, CryptoCompare

press@cryptocompare.com