3 March 2022

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove plc (the Company), confirms that on 2 March 2022 the Remuneration Committee approved awards under the 2020 Performance Share Plan (PSP) and the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSP) to Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and Alison Dolan, Chief Financial Officer.

PSP awards over 136,689 and 104,400 ordinary shares were granted to the CEO and CFO respectively as nil-cost options and will be transferable from 2 March 2027. The PSP awards are subject to relative TSR and EPS growth performance criteria, which will be set out in the Company's 2021 Annual Report.

DSP awards over 68,891 and 52,618 ordinary shares were granted to the CEO and CFO respectively as nil-cost options, representing 84% of the maximum award under Rightmove's Remuneration Policy, and will be exercisable from 2 March 2024.

Following this transaction:

Peter holds 2,017,302 Rightmove shares, representing 0.24% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury), Sharesave options over 4,067 shares, 125,162 deferred shares and 637,531 performance shares, and

Alison holds a Sharesave option over 3,508 shares, 306,276 performance shares and 56,810 deferred shares.

Contact:

Sandra Odell, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Brooks-Johnson 2. Reason for notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Rightmove plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 2138001JXGCFKBXYB828 4. Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument

Identification code: Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGDT3G23 b) Nature of transaction as described above. c) Prices and volumes Price Volume Total (i) GBP0 136,689 GBP0 (ii) GBP0 68,891 GBP0 d) Aggregated information (single transaction) Price Volume Total GBP0 205,580 GBP0 e) Date of transaction 2 March 2022 f) Place of transaction Milton Keynes, UK