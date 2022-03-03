RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, March 3
3 March 2022
RIGHTMOVE PLC
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
Rightmove plc (the Company), confirms that on 2 March 2022 the Remuneration Committee approved awards under the 2020 Performance Share Plan (PSP) and the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSP) to Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and Alison Dolan, Chief Financial Officer.
PSP awards over 136,689 and 104,400 ordinary shares were granted to the CEO and CFO respectively as nil-cost options and will be transferable from 2 March 2027. The PSP awards are subject to relative TSR and EPS growth performance criteria, which will be set out in the Company's 2021 Annual Report.
DSP awards over 68,891 and 52,618 ordinary shares were granted to the CEO and CFO respectively as nil-cost options, representing 84% of the maximum award under Rightmove's Remuneration Policy, and will be exercisable from 2 March 2024.
Following this transaction:
- Peter holds 2,017,302 Rightmove shares, representing 0.24% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury), Sharesave options over 4,067 shares, 125,162 deferred shares and 637,531 performance shares, and
- Alison holds a Sharesave option over 3,508 shares, 306,276 performance shares and 56,810 deferred shares.
Contact:
Sandra Odell, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Peter Brooks-Johnson
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Rightmove plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
|4.
|Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
|Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|as described above.
|c)
|Prices and volumes
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|(i)
|GBP0
|136,689
|GBP0
|(ii)
|GBP0
|68,891
|GBP0
|d)
|Aggregated information (single transaction)
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|GBP0
|205,580
|GBP0
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2 March 2022
|f)
|Place of transaction
|Milton Keynes, UK
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Alison Dolan
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Rightmove plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
|4.
|Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
|Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|as described above.
|c)
|Prices and volumes
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|(i)
|GBP0
|104,400
|GBP0
|(ii)
|GBP0
|52,618
|GBP0
|d)
|Aggregated information (single transaction)
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|GBP0
|157,018
|GBP0
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2 March 2022
|f)
|Place of transaction
|Milton Keynes, UK