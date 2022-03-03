Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.03.2022
Breaking News am Donnerstagmorgen: Großer Forschungsdurchbruch belegt!
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, March 3

3 March 2022

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove plc (the Company), confirms that on 2 March 2022 the Remuneration Committee approved awards under the 2020 Performance Share Plan (PSP) and the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSP) to Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and Alison Dolan, Chief Financial Officer.

PSP awards over 136,689 and 104,400 ordinary shares were granted to the CEO and CFO respectively as nil-cost options and will be transferable from 2 March 2027. The PSP awards are subject to relative TSR and EPS growth performance criteria, which will be set out in the Company's 2021 Annual Report.

DSP awards over 68,891 and 52,618 ordinary shares were granted to the CEO and CFO respectively as nil-cost options, representing 84% of the maximum award under Rightmove's Remuneration Policy, and will be exercisable from 2 March 2024.

Following this transaction:

  • Peter holds 2,017,302 Rightmove shares, representing 0.24% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury), Sharesave options over 4,067 shares, 125,162 deferred shares and 637,531 performance shares, and
  • Alison holds a Sharesave option over 3,508 shares, 306,276 performance shares and 56,810 deferred shares.

Contact:

Sandra Odell, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePeter Brooks-Johnson
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameRightmove plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of financial instrument
Identification code:		Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)Nature of transactionas described above.
c)Prices and volumesPriceVolumeTotal
(i)GBP0136,689GBP0
(ii)GBP068,891GBP0
d)Aggregated information (single transaction)PriceVolumeTotal
GBP0205,580GBP0
e)Date of transaction2 March 2022
f)Place of transactionMilton Keynes, UK

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAlison Dolan
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial Notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameRightmove plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of financial instrument
Identification code:		Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)Nature of transactionas described above.
c)Prices and volumesPriceVolumeTotal
(i)GBP0104,400GBP0
(ii)GBP052,618GBP0
d)Aggregated information (single transaction)PriceVolumeTotal
GBP0157,018GBP0
e)Date of transaction2 March 2022
f)Place of transactionMilton Keynes, UK
© 2022 PR Newswire
