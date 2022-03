Vaisala Group: Vaisala Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares in accordance with share-based incentive plans

Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

March 3, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. (EET)

Vaisala Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares in accordance with share-based incentive plans

A total of 125,950 of Vaisala Corporation's treasury shares have been conveyed without consideration to the 42 key employees participating in the Share-based incentive plan 2019-2021 under the terms and conditions of the plan. Of these shares, 2,000 were conveyed to the President and CEO Kai Öistämö.

In addition, a total of 1,218 of Vaisala Corporation's treasury shares have been conveyed without consideration to an employee participating in the Share-based incentive plans 2020-2022 and 2021-2023 under the terms and conditions of the plans.

The directed share issue was based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 30, 2021.

Following this directed share issue, the number of series A treasury shares is 208,487.





Kaarina Muurinen, CFO

Tel. +358 40 577 5066

