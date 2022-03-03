Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.03.2022
Breaking News am Donnerstagmorgen: Großer Forschungsdurchbruch belegt!
PR Newswire
03.03.2022 | 15:52
87 Leser
FinEx Funds ICAV - Suspension

FinEx Funds ICAV - Suspension

PR Newswire

London, March 3

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Immediate Release 03 March 2022

FinEx Funds ICAV (the ICAV)

FinEx Tradable Russian Corporate Bond UCITS ETF (the "Fund")

RE: Suspension

With effect from 03 March 2022, listing and trading of the Fund on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin has been suspended.

The decision to suspend the Fund was made in the best interests of Shareholders in the Fund given the Fund's exposure to Russian Corporate Bonds, the Russian Rouble and Russian Rouble FX contracts and the rapidly developing political and market situations.

As a result, the shares of the Fund have also been suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange with effect from 03 March 2022.

Enquires to

Maples and Calder (Ireland) LLPClare McIntyre
+353 1 619 7003
© 2022 PR Newswire
