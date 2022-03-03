The TrueDiscovery, TrueTarget, and TrueSignature platforms provide an integrated suite of research services that reveal deep biological insights from early stage discovery to the clinic.

Biognosys, a leader in next-generation proteomics solutions for drug discovery and development, announced today the launch of its expanded suite of proteomics platforms that provide pharmaceutical and diagnostics customers with deep biological insights across the entire R&D pipeline, from early stage discovery to clinical settings.

Biognosys has been offering a large variety of mass spectrometry-based proteomics contract research services for more than a decade. By organizing and expanding its portfolio of research applications under three proprietary platforms TrueDiscovery, TrueTarget, and TrueSignature Biognosys now makes it easier for its biopharma customers to integrate multiple complementary proteomics solutions across their entire drug discovery and clinical development pipeline.

TrueSignature is a significant enhancement of the company's portfolio. Through this platform, Biognosys develops and runs customizable precision proteomics biomarker panels. TrueDiscovery and TrueTarget build on Biognosys' existing key offerings for biomarker discovery and drug target identification respectively.

Kristina Beeler, PhD, Chief Business Officer of Biognosys, states: "By consolidating and expanding our research applications into the TrueDiscovery, TrueTarget, and TrueSignature proteomics platforms, we uniquely equip our collaborators and customers with transformative insights to propel their research and development journey from discovery to clinic."

Karel Novy, PhD, Chief Operating Officer of Biognosys, comments: "The launch of the TrueDiscovery, TrueTarget, and TrueSignature platforms is a testimony of our commitment to provide customers with high-quality mass spectrometry solutions that are applicable and transferable throughout every stage of drug development."

TrueDiscovery: unbiased biological insights from tissue and biofluids

Biognosys' TrueDiscovery platform provides an integrated proteomics-based approach to disease biology profiling, mechanisms of action studies, and novel biomarker discovery.

TrueDiscovery is powered by hyper reaction monitoring (HRM) mass spectrometry, an advanced data-independent acquisition (DIA)-based protein quantification technology co-invented and patented by Biognosys.

TrueDiscovery is the only proteomics platform that searches the complete proteome to quantify thousands of the most relevant proteins, including an unlimited number of proteoforms. The platform achieves a depth of up to 13,000 proteins in tissue and 5,000 proteins in biofluids, and analyzes tens of thousands of peptide-level data points for enhanced specificity. The generated data are highly reproducible and easily transferrable to clinical assays. Studies using TrueDiscovery are performed in Biognosys' GLP certified and GCP compliant lab facility. For more information, visit truediscovery.bio.

TrueTarget: novel drug target identification and validation

Biognosys' TrueTarget proteomics platform addresses the most pressing challenges in early drug discovery: target identification and validation. By identifying on- and off-target binding effects across the proteome, TrueTarget can help accelerate and de-risk the early stages of drug development.

TrueTarget is powered by limited proteolysis-coupled mass spectrometry (LiP-MS), a proprietary, patented chemoproteomics technology co-developed by Biognosys. TrueTarget is the only tool to probe structural changes across the complete proteome with peptide-level resolution, providing unique insights into compound binding and target identification. The platform elucidates mechanisms of action and reveals unanticipated toxicities. For more information, visit truetarget.bio.

TrueSignature: custom panels for absolute protein quantification

Biognosys' TrueSignature platform provides high-precision customizable proteomics panels for pharmacodynamic readouts and clinical biomarker monitoring a significant addition to the company's discovery proteomics services.

Parallel reaction monitoring mass-spectrometry powers the platform, allowing complete customization and independence from affinity-based recognition and reagent availability. The TrueSignature panels offer an unprecedented level of multiplexing, enabling the simultaneous absolute quantification of up to 100 proteins with industry-leading throughput.

TrueSignature panels can be developed within weeks and are available both as a standalone solution or an integrated solution, in which insights from TrueDiscovery studies guide the choice of proteins in the custom panels. This platform was built through a series of successful pilot projects with multiple collaborators and was already deployed in clinical trial settings. The TrueSignature offering will be available under GLP and GCP in the near future. For more information, visit truesignature.bio.

About Biognosys

Biognosys is a leader in next-generation proteomics, dedicated to transforming life science by inventing and developing cutting-edge proteomics technology and solutions, and making them widely available for pharmaceutical and biotechnology researchers, and proteomics experts. The company offers a versatile portfolio of proprietary proteomics services, software, and kits, including the TrueDiscovery, TrueTarget, and TrueSignature platforms and flagship software Spectronaut. These solutions provide a multi-dimensional view of protein expression, function, and structure in all biological species and sample types. Biognosys' unique, patented technologies utilize high-resolution mass spectrometry to quantify thousands of proteins across thousands of samples with industry-leading precision, depth, and throughput. Through advanced data analytics, Biognosys translates data into actionable insights for R&D and clinical research. For more information, visit biognosys.com.

