Jakarta, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2022) - Kommunitas - a tier-less, decentralized, and multi-chain launchpad built on Polygon - has recently announced that it will reduce the maximum supply of its token ($KOM) by 95%. Launchpads are platforms for crypto projects to raise funds for their development before listing. Due to the tremendous surge in public interest towards cryptocurrencies and blockchains, many individuals have been motivated to turn their innovative ideas into actual projects in the industry. However, one of the hurdles of turning such an idea into fruition has always been acquiring the funds needed to kick-start their development. That is where launchpads come in. By conducting Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs), launchpads can sell tokens to individual investors pre-listing, thus helping projects raise funds by bridging them to individual investors.

Kommunitas is one of such launchpads aiming to make waves in this industry. "We have raised over $2.5 million for 45 projects across various blockchain networks. We also have quite the following, with a total of 18 regional communities, 100k+ members on Telegram, 140k+ followers on Twitter, and connections with 100 VCs, 80+ KOLs, and 50+ community partners from across the globe," said Robby Jeo, CEO of Kommunitas.

Kommunitas has recently announced a 95% reduction in the maximum supply of $KOM, from 40 billion tokens down to 2 billion tokens. With a current circulating supply of 1.19 billion. This means that a majority of the tokens are already in circulation. Investors are encouraged to learn more on the company's website.

One of the key features of Kommunitas is its tier-less system for calculating token sale allocation. There is a launchpad comparison and allocation calculator on Kommunitas' main page which users can use to calculate the estimated allocation or compare Kommunitas to other launchpads.

Moving on, Kommunitas has created a Calendar where users will be able to select the events they want to be reminded of, such as Public Sales, Private Sales, Vesting, Airdrops, AMAs, etc. "We also have added a new addition titled 'KOM Portfolio Event' where we will share events related to projects in Kommunitas' portfolio, such as staking, farming, mainnet launch, and giveaways, all in a single location," said Robby.

Finally, Kommunitas being a multi-chain oriented launchpad, means that they conduct token sales for projects from various blockchain networks. Thus, investors will be able to invest in projects from different blockchains such as Polygon, BSC, Solana, Avax, etc.

