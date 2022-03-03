Luma Financial Technologies Teams Up with Morningstar to Bring Structured Product Data and Analytics to Morningstar Advisor Workstation Subscribers

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Luma Financial Technologies ("Luma"), the world's top independent multi-issuer structured products and annuities platform, announced they have signed an agreement with Morningstar, Inc., launching structured products data and analytics within Morningstar Advisor WorkstationSM today.

"We're delighted to offer Morningstar Advisor Workstation subscribers the most complete structured product data and analytics available," said Tim Bonacci, CEO and President of Luma Financial Technologies. "Our collaboration with Morningstar enables financial professionals to combine the breadth of our data with their deep portfolio analysis. This empowers them to determine whether structured products can provide the right fit for clients and help them more easily reach their investment objectives."

According to Prospect News and the Structured Products Association, more than $94.5 billion worth of structured notes were issued in the U.S. in 2021, which is up 31% from the previous year, and is the highest level since they started tracking the data in 2006. Because of their range of benefits and customization, structured products are expected to continue to see growth in 2022.

Utilizing Luma's advanced analytics and innovative data modeling, the addition of structured products to Morningstar Advisor Workstation provides clear and objective information about alternative investment options. This allows financial professionals to both review structured products currently in market and seek suitable solutions for their clients in an effective and efficient manner. Morningstar will use the data provided by Luma to analyze, manage, and allocate structured products in an overall client portfolio context. Subsequent enhancements of Advisor Workstation through 2022 will build on Morningstar's objective to provide deeper classification of structured products so financial professionals can more easily see the impact to a client's investment plan.

"As structured products continue to grow in popularity, we hope to shed light on a fast-growing, useful and tactical asset class that can play a key role within investor portfolios. Adding Luma's structured products data and modeling to financial professionals' toolkits will illustrate important trade-offs and empower investors to make better informed financial decisions," said Kevin Reed, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Morningstar.

In addition to accessing structured products data through Morningstar Advisor Workstation, subscribers will also be able to access Luma's market-leading platform directly within this solution. In order to fully transact in the marketplace, they can elect to enroll as a Luma client.

Built from the ground up from an advisor's perspective, the Luma platform aligns with how financial professionals solve their client's challenges. By focusing on objectivity and transparency, Luma helps financial professionals compare, select, customize, price, and track a broad range of structured product solutions for their clients. As a buyside-centric application, the Luma platform is easily customized to match the specific needs and business processes of any firm.

