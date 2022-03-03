The "Agrimarket Weekly Report (Russia, Ukraine, CIS)" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Agrimarket Weekly (Russia-Ukraine-CIS) is the electronic magazine launched in 2003. The additional bonus for subscribers Daily prices (FOB, CIS, news, market talks). The appendix is e-mailed to subscribers daily from Monday till Friday at 6.30 PM (Ukrainian time).

Agrimarket Weekly provides top quality information about the Black Sea market of oilseeds, veg oils and grains. In 2011 the updated version of the magazine was presented to subscribers. Since then, Agrimarket Weekly covers not only Ukrainian and Russian, but also Kazakh and Bulgarian markets.

Agrimarket Weekly contains:

Agrinews (Russia, Ukraine and the CIS)

Grain markers reports (Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan)

Oilseed markers reports (Russia, Ukraine)

Foreign trade, Port shipments

Analysis (crop balances, forecasts)

Offers and bids

Comparative price data

Key Topics Covered:

1. Agrinews

2. Market Situation

3. Topic

4. Offers

5. Bids

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dk6e43

