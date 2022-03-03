Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Donnerstagmorgen: Großer Forschungsdurchbruch belegt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
03.03.2022 | 16:19
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSSIA RTS: Suspension of subscriptions, redemptions and calculation of Net Asset Value

DJ ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSSIA RTS: Suspension of subscriptions, redemptions and calculation of Net Asset Value

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RTS (RUSE) ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSSIA RTS: Suspension of subscriptions, redemptions and calculation of Net Asset Value 03-March-2022 / 14:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV (THE "COMPANY") 3^rd March 2022 (For Immediate Release) Suspension of subscriptions, redemptions and calculation of Net Asset Value The Directors of the Company wish to announce that, due to the current market closure, restrictions on both of the sale of underlying assets and the inability for an ETF to be traded on the Moscow Exchange, based on clause 12 of articles of incorporation and on clause 23 of the Prospectus of the Company, the calculation of the net asset value ("NAV"), subscriptions and redemptions of shares are suspended as per decision of the Board of Directors from March 1, 2022 with immediate effect until further notice. The Directors have determined it is in the best interest of investors that the calculation of NAV, subscriptions and redemptions be suspended.

Enquiries: 

Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management     Telephone: +352 4 767 
(Luxembourg)                 5999 
J & E Davy                  Telephone: +353 1 614 
                       8933

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1483649312 
Category Code: SUS 
TIDM:      RUSE 
LEI Code:    213800QD9KHP2X37ET62 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  146791 
EQS News ID:  1294081 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1294081&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2022 09:48 ET (14:48 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.