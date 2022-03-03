Crypter, a truly innovative crypto-driven social network platform, combines the perfect blend of features

Metro, Philippines--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2022) - Crypter (CRYPT), a one-stop social media platform for crypto community is excited to announce a new cutting-edge interface with sleek and modernized design, several innovative features and a better user experience.

Crypter V2 to be launched soon

Crypter is a socializing platform that combines the finest of social media networks with DeFi networks to enhance the crypto environment. Users can integrate their wallets, discuss tactics and gains, and promote their NFTs. In addition to DeFi services, users can create private groups to communicate with crypto enthusiasts and connect with major influencers, traders, investors, and beginners.

Crypter is powered by the $CRYPT token, a hyper-deflationary token that rewards users for engaging with the Crypter network.

Crypter V2 - Reshaping Socialization

Crypter V2 is expected to be launched very soon and is going to completely transform the socializing experience, especially for crypto enthusiasts.

Major updates of Crypter V2 include:

Clean and Modern Design

User Profile

Dark & Light Modes

Improved User Interface

Works on All Devices

Revamped Chat UI

Start a Discussion

Browse Community Forums

Safe and Secure Launchpad

CMC API Integration

The Crypter Vision

Crypter is making steady progress toward a more sustainable future, with community expansion as the primary focus. Crypter is more than just a social network. Crypter's goal is to develop tools that will assist everyone in their daily crypto life. In a rapidly progressing journey, Crypter succeeded to develop and launch apps for both iOS and Android, and launched an email platform that lets users create @crypter.com and @crypter.io addresses.

With further developments already in the pipeline, Crypter is expected to launch a fighting game with crypto characters, ChainQuest, in the near future. Moreover, a crypto search engine called Crypter Search, Crypter Wallet with NFT tracker and P2P services, and many other major developments are underway, which will eventually see the project grow to new heights by the end of 2022.

Further details about the $CRYPT token and entire Crypter ecosystem can be found on Crypter's official website, Twitter, and Telegram.

Tokenomics

Name: Crypter

Ticker: $CRYPT

Blockchain: Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000,000,000 $CRYPT

Crypter will distribute 8% of all transactions to the rewards pool, which will then be distributed among $CRYPT holders. Another 3% of transactions will be distributed to marketing and project development. And lastly, the team will utilize 4% of all transactions to buy back $CRYPT tokens, which will be burned.

About Crypter

Crypter is a platform similar to Facebook that combines decentralized finance (DeFi) with social media into a highly engaging environment. The project aspires to become the social network that the cryptosphere now lacks. Its purpose involves offering the crypto tools that users require on a daily basis.

Crypter provides a novel idea that blends social networking, decentralized finance, gaming, and other elements. Once the project achieves its optimistic vision, it will be the go-to destination for crypto enthusiasts all around the world.

Website | Telegram | Twitter | Medium | Discord | Facebook | Instagram

References

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/cryptertoken

CoinGecko: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/cryptertoken

Poocoin: https://poocoin.app/tokens/0xda6802bbec06ab447a68294a63de47ed4506acaa

BSC Contract Address: https://bscscan.com/token/0xda6802bbec06ab447a68294a63de47ed4506acaa

PancakeSwap: https://pancakeswap.finance/swap#/swap?outputCurrency=0xda6802bbec06ab447a68294a63de47ed4506acaa

Crypter

info@crypter.quest

https://crypter.io/

