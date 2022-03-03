Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.03.2022
Breaking News am Donnerstagmorgen: Großer Forschungsdurchbruch belegt!
WKN: A12CNG ISIN: SE0002480442 
Frankfurt
03.03.22
16:16 Uhr
3,610 Euro
-0,365
-9,18 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.03.2022 | 16:28
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zinzino: ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT FEBRUARY 2022

STOCKHOLM, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in February for Zinzino's sales markets decreased by 4% and amounted to SEK 88.5 (92.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 7% and amounted to SEK 6.3 (6.8) million. Overall, the Group decreased revenues by 5% to SEK 94.8 (99.4) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - February 2022 decreased by 1% to SEK 204.5 (206.4) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

22-Feb

21-Feb

Change

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Change

The Nordics

21.1

27.6

-24%

47.2

58.5

-19%

Central Europe

18.4

16.8

10%

36.9

35.2

5%

East Europe

23.3

22.5

4%

52.0

50.1

4%

South & West Europe

11.3

9.9

14%

23.7

20.0

19%

The Baltics

5.1

5.6

-9%

11.7

11.3

4%

North America

4.4

3.9

13%

8.8

7.6

16%

Asia-Pacific

4.5

6.3

-29%

10.2

11.6

-12%

Africa

0.4

0.0


0.8

0.0


Zinzino

88.5

92.6

-4%

191.3

194.3

-2%

Faun Pharma

6.3

6.8

-7%

13.2

12.1

9%

Zinzino Group

94.8

99.4

-5%

204.5

206.4

-1%


Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

This disclosure contains information that Zinzino is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 16:00 the 3rd of March 2022.

CONTACT: Dag Bergheim Pettersen
CEO
+46 (0) 31 771 71 50
shares@zinzino.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-february-2022,c3518395

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3518395/1543959.pdf

2022 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.