Zinzino: ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT FEBRUARY 2022

STOCKHOLM, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in February for Zinzino's sales markets decreased by 4% and amounted to SEK 88.5 (92.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 7% and amounted to SEK 6.3 (6.8) million. Overall, the Group decreased revenues by 5% to SEK 94.8 (99.4) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - February 2022 decreased by 1% to SEK 204.5 (206.4) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 22-Feb 21-Feb Change YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Change The Nordics 21.1 27.6 -24% 47.2 58.5 -19% Central Europe 18.4 16.8 10% 36.9 35.2 5% East Europe 23.3 22.5 4% 52.0 50.1 4% South & West Europe 11.3 9.9 14% 23.7 20.0 19% The Baltics 5.1 5.6 -9% 11.7 11.3 4% North America 4.4 3.9 13% 8.8 7.6 16% Asia-Pacific 4.5 6.3 -29% 10.2 11.6 -12% Africa 0.4 0.0

0.8 0.0

Zinzino 88.5 92.6 -4% 191.3 194.3 -2% Faun Pharma 6.3 6.8 -7% 13.2 12.1 9% Zinzino Group 94.8 99.4 -5% 204.5 206.4 -1%



Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino

Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag

