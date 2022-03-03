Zinzino: ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT FEBRUARY 2022

STOCKHOLM, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in February for Zinzino's sales markets decreased by 4% and amounted to SEK 88.5 (92.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 7% and amounted to SEK 6.3 (6.8) million. Overall, the Group decreased revenues by 5% to SEK 94.8 (99.4) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - February 2022 decreased by 1% to SEK 204.5 (206.4) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
22-Feb
21-Feb
Change
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Change
The Nordics
21.1
27.6
-24%
47.2
58.5
-19%
Central Europe
18.4
16.8
10%
36.9
35.2
5%
East Europe
23.3
22.5
4%
52.0
50.1
4%
South & West Europe
11.3
9.9
14%
23.7
20.0
19%
The Baltics
5.1
5.6
-9%
11.7
11.3
4%
North America
4.4
3.9
13%
8.8
7.6
16%
Asia-Pacific
4.5
6.3
-29%
10.2
11.6
-12%
Africa
0.4
0.0
0.8
0.0
Zinzino
88.5
92.6
-4%
191.3
194.3
-2%
Faun Pharma
6.3
6.8
-7%
13.2
12.1
9%
Zinzino Group
94.8
99.4
-5%
204.5
206.4
-1%
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
This disclosure contains information that Zinzino is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 16:00 the 3rd of March 2022.
