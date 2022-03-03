Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.03.2022
Breaking News am Donnerstagmorgen: Großer Forschungsdurchbruch belegt!
WKN: A2QFQQ ISIN: NO0010722283 Ticker-Symbol: EIP 
Tradegate
03.03.22
16:30 Uhr
2,535 Euro
+0,110
+4,54 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
03.03.2022 | 16:29
52 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Elliptic Laboratories ASA, on First North NOK (114/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Elliptic Laboratories ASA, shares to trading
on First North NOK, with effect from March 4, 2022. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      ELABSo         
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      NO0010722283      
Order book ID:    251390         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
