Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Elliptic Laboratories ASA, on First North NOK (114/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Elliptic Laboratories ASA, shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from March 4, 2022. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: ELABSo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: NO0010722283 Order book ID: 251390 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB