Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments: OBSI Announces New Board Chair

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / OBSI's Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Chair, Maureen Jensen. Ms. Jensen joined the board as a director on September 23, 2021, and succeeds outgoing Chair, Mr. Jim Emmerton, who retired today after serving as Chair for the past four years.

Ms. Jensen has been a leader in the investment industry and securities regulation for more than 20 years. She is the past Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC). Prior to her service in that role, Ms. Jensen was the OSC's Executive Director and Chief Administrative Officer. Ms. Jensen has also held senior roles at the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), the Market Regulation Services Inc. and was a director of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

"OBSI is at an important juncture in its 26-year history. We are currently eagerly awaiting the outcome of our independent external reviews, the decisions on important regulatory initiatives related to enhancing our ability to secure redress for Canadian investors and the federal government's plans to establish a single, independent ombuds service for consumer complaints involving banks," said Ms. Jensen. "I am looking forward to my new role on the board and to working with all OBSI stakeholders and staff to ensure we are a fair, effective and trusted Canadian ombuds service."

OBSI's board and staff congratulate Ms. Jensen on her new role.

Canada's Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (OBSI) is a national, independent and not-for-profit organization that helps resolve and reduce disputes between consumers and financial services firms in both official languages. OBSI is responsive to consumer inquiries, conducts fair and accessible investigations of unresolved disputes, and shares its knowledge and expertise with the stakeholders and the public. If a consumer has a complaint against an OBSI participating bank or investment firm that they are not able to resolve with the bank or firm, OBSI will investigate at no cost to the consumer. Where a complaint has merit, OBSI may recommend compensation up to a maximum of $350,000.

