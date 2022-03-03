Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Adamera Minerals Corp. (OTC Pink: DDNFF) ("the Company"), a company exploring for high-grade gold deposits near the town of Republic in Washington State. President and CEO of the Company, Mark Kolebaba, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Our focus is on gold in Washington state, which is an area with high-grade gold," said Kolebaba. "We like to work around existing mines and explore them with modern techniques," he explained.

Jolly then asked about the Company's recently acquired data package from Kinross Gold Corp. "We felt we were getting around $3 million worth of data that might push us forward," said Kolebaba. "When we finally received the data, we put a value on that data of about $15 million, which included a lot of drilling data, airborne data, and soiling sampling information," he shared. "It is really advancing us," said Kolebaba. "This is going to put us ahead by at least five years."

"What will you do differently than your predecessors?" asked Jolly. "We have added very detailed groundwork that has not been done in the past," said Kolebaba. "I think the big thing that we're going to add to this is, using technology and modeling this data more closely," he said. "We are not having to develop targets - we are drilling."

The conversation then turned to the Company's permitting process. "I do expect it to go well," said Kolebaba. "When it comes to permitting we try to minimize our disturbance, or our footprint," he explained. "We have been able to get the permits that we require."

Jolly then asked about the Company's Cooke Mountain project. "We spent a number of years targeting this project," said Kolebaba. "Last year we drilled eight holes, we drilled eight targets," he shared. "Two of those actually hit something," he said, noting that both targets included a high-grade zone on the Lamefoot property. "These are great places to start working and those numbers are rare; when you hit them you have to pay special attention to them."

"How far down will you have to drill?" asked Jolly. "The last one that we announced was at about 240 meters," explained Kolebaba. "With Lamefoot South, we intercepted mineralization at 20 meters, which is very shallow," he said. "We typically don't look at these as open pits. We are looking for high-grade, smaller deposits that can be mined underground."

"Would you like to elaborate on your stock price and market cap?" asked Jolly. "I think we are absolutely undervalued," said Kolebaba, noting the price of gold, as well as the Company's recently acquired data package. "These are the kinds of grades that people want, these are the kinds of grades that are very valuable when gold prices are high."

To close the interview, Kolebaba encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects, and elaborated on their potential as they continue to move forward and remain well-funded. You can follow their progress from prospecting to drilling on the Adamera YouTube channel where he says he makes videos to explain the targeting process for investors who don't have a geological background.

