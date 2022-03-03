ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal halts production at its Ukrainian steelmaking operations

3 March 2022, 16:30 CET

ArcelorMittal ('the Company') can confirm it has today taken the decision to idle its steelmaking operations in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine in order to ensure the safety and security of our people and assets.

The Company has been evaluating the situation on a daily basis and production had previously been reduced with the plant operating at a technical minimum (approximately one-third of its normal production levels).

The process to idle all blast furnaces has commenced today. The process to safely idle these assets while maintaining asset integrity will take between seven and ten days.

ArcelorMittal is deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine and the threat to our employees and the entire Ukrainian population.

