KR1 plc - Investment: Zee Prime II

3 March 2022

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Investment:Zee Prime II

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce the Company has invested a total of US $7,000,000 into Zee Prime II ("Zee Prime"), a cell of Sigil PCC Limited, as part of the fund's capped US $35 million fundraise.

Zee Prime II is a specialised digital asset investment fund launched by Zee Prime and Sigil PCC Limited, focusing on early-stage crypto projects in various verticals, such as gaming, infrastructure, middleware and others. Over the past years, Zee Prime has built a reputation for innovative investing in the digital asset space.

The investment was executed through a subscription to 7,000 Participation C Shares of €0.0001 nominal par value each at a price of US $1,000 each in Sigil PCC Limited.

Matti Gagliardi, Co-Founder of Zee Prime II, commented:

"We are extremely proud to be backed by KR1 who have been part of crypto since day one. Zee Prime is graduating to a new level thanks to the trust of KR1."

Keld van Schreven, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1, commented:

"Zee Prime has an outstanding track record in digital asset investments and has developed a strong community with a high quality dealflow. We are convinced that this investment into Zee Prime II is an important step in line with KR1's continued growth of its asset base, diversifying into specialised investment talent to expand the Company's portfolio."

Janos Berghorn, Head of Research of KR1, commented:

"Matti and the Zee Prime II team have previously backed a range of innovative projects with promising new crypto economic models. KR1's major participation in their new fund provides access to ecosystems that complement the Company's existing portfolio and could also present compelling co-investment opportunities into certain projects going forward."

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io