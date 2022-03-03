Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2022) - DeFi Technologies Inc (NEO: DEFI) (FSE: RMJ) (OTC Pink: DEFTF) today announced that Amelia Zheng, SVP of Corporate Development will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation, DeFi Technologies Inc's SVP of Corporate Development, Amelia Zheng, will highlight the Company's latest ETP product offerings, DeFi's investment and partnership with Swiss SEBA Bank, investment in 5D Metaverse Wilder World and the broader going-forwarad corporate vision. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in Investor Relations' section of the DeFi Technologies Inc website.

Event: Q1 Investor Summit Date: March 8-9th, 2022 Presentation: March 8th at 10:15 AM ET Location: https://defi.tech/

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About DeFi Technologies Inc

DeFi Technologies Inc.(NEO: DEFI) (FSE: RMJ) (OTC Pink: DEFTF), is a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralised finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralised technologies which we believe lie at the heart of the future of finance.DeFi Technologies is the only publicly traded company built to give investors direct exposure to the booming Decentralized Finance market. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation, and build and invest in new technologies and ventures in order to provide trusted, diversified exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com