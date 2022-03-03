WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, March 3
3 March 2022
LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
WINCANTON plc ("Wincanton" or the "Company")
Vesting of Deferred Share Awards
Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces the vesting of deferred bonus share awards over Ordinary 10p Shares in the Company, granted on 31 July 2020 under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) to persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) in respect of bonus due for the financial year ended 31 March 2020. This bonus was deferred as part of Wincanton's response to the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Shares deducted to cover tax were transacted on 1 March 2022. The Company has been advised that the shares released to Ms Austin were subsequently disposed of on 2 March 2022, as indicated below.
|PDMR
|Total number of shares vested
|Shares deducted to cover tax
|Shares sold
|Shares retained
|James Wroath
|38,381
|18,040
|0
|20,341
|Sally Austin
|17,312
|8,137
|9,175
|0
|James Clarke
|11,785
|5,539
|0
|6,246
|Paul Durkin
|11,504
|0
|0
|11,504
|Richard Gifford
|16,278
|7,651
|0
|8,627
|Ian Keilty
|51,644
|24,273
|0
|27,371
Mr Wroath's total shareholding in the Group is now 30,341 which represents 0.024% of the Company's issued share capital.
Mr Lawlor stepped down from the Board on 28 February 2022 and the shares awarded to him under this plan have lapsed.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|James Wroath
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 10p each
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Vesting of 38,381 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.
Shares deducted to cover tax. Balance retained.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|£3.60
|18,040
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1 March 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Sally Austin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR/CPO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 10p each
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Vesting of 17,312 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.
Shares deducted to cover tax.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|£3.60
|8,137
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1 March 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Sally Austin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR/CPO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 10p each
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Vesting of 17,312 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.
Shares deducted to cover tax. Balance sold on London Stock Exchange.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|£3.5968
|9,175
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 March 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|James Clarke
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR/Acting CFO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 10p each
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Vesting of 11,785 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.
Shares deducted to cover tax.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|£3.60
|5,539
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1 March 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Richard Gifford
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 10p each
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Vesting of 16,278 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.
Shares deducted to cover tax. Balance transferred to spouse for nil consideration.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|£3.60
|7,651
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1 March 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anna Gifford
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PCA of PDMR Richard Gifford
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 10p each
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary shares of 10p each for nil consideration
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|£0
|8,627
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1 March 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ian Keilty
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 10p each
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Vesting of 51,644 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.
Shares deducted to cover tax. Balance transferred to spouse for nil consideration
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|£3.60
|24,273
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1 March 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Lisa Keilty
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PCA of PDMR Ian Keilty
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 10p each
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares of 10p each at nil cost
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|£0
|27,371
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1 March 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
For further information please contact:
Wincanton Plc Tel: +44 12 4971 0000
Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary
Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822
Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers
E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com
Notes to Editors:
About Wincanton
Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.
It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,000-strong team operates from more than 200 sites across the country, utilising 3,500 vehicles.