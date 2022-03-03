WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

3 March 2022

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Vesting of Deferred Share Awards

Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces the vesting of deferred bonus share awards over Ordinary 10p Shares in the Company, granted on 31 July 2020 under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) to persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) in respect of bonus due for the financial year ended 31 March 2020. This bonus was deferred as part of Wincanton's response to the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shares deducted to cover tax were transacted on 1 March 2022. The Company has been advised that the shares released to Ms Austin were subsequently disposed of on 2 March 2022, as indicated below.

PDMR Total number of shares vested Shares deducted to cover tax Shares sold Shares retained James Wroath 38,381 18,040 0 20,341 Sally Austin 17,312 8,137 9,175 0 James Clarke 11,785 5,539 0 6,246 Paul Durkin 11,504 0 0 11,504 Richard Gifford 16,278 7,651 0 8,627 Ian Keilty 51,644 24,273 0 27,371

Mr Wroath's total shareholding in the Group is now 30,341 which represents 0.024% of the Company's issued share capital.

Mr Lawlor stepped down from the Board on 28 February 2022 and the shares awarded to him under this plan have lapsed.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Wroath 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each







ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 38,381 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.

Shares deducted to cover tax. Balance retained. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume £3.60 18,040 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 1 March 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sally Austin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR/CPO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each







ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 17,312 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.

Shares deducted to cover tax. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume £3.60 8,137 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 1 March 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sally Austin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR/CPO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each







ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 17,312 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.

Shares deducted to cover tax. Balance sold on London Stock Exchange. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume £3.5968 9,175 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 2 March 2022 f) Place of the transaction XLON

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Clarke 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR/Acting CFO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each







ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 11,785 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.

Shares deducted to cover tax. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume £3.60 5,539 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 1 March 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Richard Gifford 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each







ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 16,278 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.

Shares deducted to cover tax. Balance transferred to spouse for nil consideration. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume £3.60 7,651 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 1 March 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Anna Gifford 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA of PDMR Richard Gifford b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each







ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary shares of 10p each for nil consideration c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume £0 8,627 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 1 March 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ian Keilty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each







ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 51,644 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.

Shares deducted to cover tax. Balance transferred to spouse for nil consideration c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume £3.60 24,273 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 1 March 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Lisa Keilty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA of PDMR Ian Keilty b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each







ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares of 10p each at nil cost c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume £0 27,371 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 1 March 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notes to Editors:

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,000-strong team operates from more than 200 sites across the country, utilising 3,500 vehicles.