WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 3

3 March 2022

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Vesting of Deferred Share Awards

Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces the vesting of deferred bonus share awards over Ordinary 10p Shares in the Company, granted on 31 July 2020 under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) to persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) in respect of bonus due for the financial year ended 31 March 2020. This bonus was deferred as part of Wincanton's response to the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shares deducted to cover tax were transacted on 1 March 2022. The Company has been advised that the shares released to Ms Austin were subsequently disposed of on 2 March 2022, as indicated below.

PDMRTotal number of shares vestedShares deducted to cover taxShares soldShares retained
James Wroath38,38118,040020,341
Sally Austin17,3128,1379,1750
James Clarke11,7855,53906,246
Paul Durkin11,5040011,504
Richard Gifford16,2787,65108,627
Ian Keilty51,64424,273027,371

Mr Wroath's total shareholding in the Group is now 30,341 which represents 0.024% of the Company's issued share capital.

Mr Lawlor stepped down from the Board on 28 February 2022 and the shares awarded to him under this plan have lapsed.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name James Wroath
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10p each



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transaction Vesting of 38,381 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.
Shares deducted to cover tax. Balance retained.
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolume
£3.6018,040
d)Aggregated information N/A
e)Date of the transaction 1 March 2022
f)Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Sally Austin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status PDMR/CPO
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10p each



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transaction Vesting of 17,312 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.
Shares deducted to cover tax.
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolume
£3.608,137
d)Aggregated information N/A
e)Date of the transaction1 March 2022
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Sally Austin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status PDMR/CPO
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10p each



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transaction Vesting of 17,312 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.
Shares deducted to cover tax. Balance sold on London Stock Exchange.
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolume
£3.59689,175
d)Aggregated information N/A
e)Date of the transaction2 March 2022
f)Place of the transactionXLON

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name James Clarke
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status PDMR/Acting CFO
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10p each



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transaction Vesting of 11,785 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.
Shares deducted to cover tax.
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolume
£3.605,539
d)Aggregated information N/A
e)Date of the transaction1 March 2022
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Richard Gifford
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status PDMR
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10p each



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transaction Vesting of 16,278 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.
Shares deducted to cover tax. Balance transferred to spouse for nil consideration.
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolume
£3.607,651
d)Aggregated information N/A
e)Date of the transaction1 March 2022
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Anna Gifford
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status PCA of PDMR Richard Gifford
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10p each



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary shares of 10p each for nil consideration
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolume
£08,627
d)Aggregated information N/A
e)Date of the transaction1 March 2022
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Ian Keilty
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status PDMR
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10p each



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transaction Vesting of 51,644 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.
Shares deducted to cover tax. Balance transferred to spouse for nil consideration
c)Price(s) and volume(s)PriceVolume
£3.6024,273
d)Aggregated information N/A
e)Date of the transaction1 March 2022
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Lisa Keilty
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status PCA of PDMR Ian Keilty
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10p each



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares of 10p each at nil cost
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolume
£027,371
d)Aggregated information N/A
e)Date of the transaction1 March 2022
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

For further information please contact:

Wincanton Plc Tel: +44 12 4971 0000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com

Notes to Editors:

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,000-strong team operates from more than 200 sites across the country, utilising 3,500 vehicles.

© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.