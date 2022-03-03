DJ SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them

SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that Andrew Beach, a Director and CFO, acquired 6,237 ordinary shares of nominal value 1 pence each in the Company on 3 March 2022.

In accordance with the Company's directors' remuneration policy, the shares acquired by Mr Beach represent one-third of his annual bonus payment (post tax) for the 2021 financial year and are subject to a two year holding period. There are no further performance conditions attached to the shares.

The relevant notification is set out below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrew Beach 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director and CFO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p Identification code GB00B0KM9T71 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares Price Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP4.14 6,237 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 6,237 - Price GBP4.14 e) Date of the transaction 03/03/2022 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

