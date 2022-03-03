Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.03.2022
Breaking News am Donnerstagmorgen: Großer Forschungsdurchbruch belegt!
WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 
Tradegate
02.03.22
21:46 Uhr
5,100 Euro
+0,050
+0,99 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
03.03.2022 | 18:04
104 Leser
SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree (STEM) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 03-March-2022 / 16:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them

SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that Andrew Beach, a Director and CFO, acquired 6,237 ordinary shares of nominal value 1 pence each in the Company on 3 March 2022.

In accordance with the Company's directors' remuneration policy, the shares acquired by Mr Beach represent one-third of his annual bonus payment (post tax) for the 2021 financial year and are subject to a two year holding period. There are no further performance conditions attached to the shares.

The relevant notification is set out below. 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name                                          Andrew Beach 
2. Reason for the notification 
a) Position/status                                     Director and CFO 
b) Initial notification /Amendment                             Initial notification 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a) Name                                          SThree plc 
b) LEI                                           2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument               Ordinary shares of 1p 
Identification code                                    GB00B0KM9T71 
b) Nature of the transaction                                Acquisition of shares 
                                              Price   Volume(s) 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                              GBP4.14   6,237 
d) Aggregated information 
- Aggregated volume                                    6,237 
- Price                                          GBP4.14 
e) Date of the transaction                                 03/03/2022 
f) Place of the transaction                                London Stock Exchange (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      STEM 
LEI Code:    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  146798 
EQS News ID:  1294169 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1294169&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2022 11:32 ET (16:32 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
