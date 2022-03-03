Edwards, the leading supplier of vacuum and abatement services and solutions to the global semiconductor industry, has announced its investment in a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chandler.

The new 200,000-square-foot facility will leverage the latest manufacturing and digital technologies to support the fast-growing North American semiconductor market with services and solutions for the efficient and environmentally sustainable production of chips.

Semiconductor manufacturing is essential to supporting developments across the technology, electronics, transport, scientific and healthcare sectors. A recent surge in demand has seen widespread investment in the US' manufacturing capability, and Edwards' investment in a new Arizona facility represents a significant step forward in ensuring the supply chain capacity required to support that growth.

"Unprecedented growth in the semiconductor market to meet the world's growing consumer demand has resulted in extraordinary growth in demand for Edwards' products and services," said Troy Metcalf, President of Edwards Semiconductor Service. "Looking ahead, this growth is set to continue, with our customers in the USA investing billions of dollars in additional manufacturing capacity. At Edwards, we have a long tradition of supporting our customers with local service and manufacturing capabilities, and our investment in the Chandler facility continues that tradition. With the utilisation of the latest in smart manufacturing techniques and advanced automation, this new facility will be instrumental in supporting the safe, productive and environmentally sustainable manufacturing of semiconductors in North America."

The Chandler facility will also feature warehousing facilities, factory areas, meeting rooms, and a dedicated training centre. It is anticipated that the new facility will create approximately 200 new jobs in the local area, with scope to grow along with the market.

"Arizona is grateful Edwards has selected Chandler as the site of its newest manufacturing facility," said Governor Doug Ducey. "This announcement furthers Arizona's reputation as an unrivaled manufacturing destination and strengthens the state's growing semiconductor supply chain."

"Edwards is a global leader in the semiconductor supply chain and we are proud the company will be part of Arizona's semiconductor industry," said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "Edwards' innovative solutions in vacuum and abatement for semiconductor manufacturing will advance Arizona's leadership as a semiconductor hub while creating hundreds of skilled jobs. We look forward to supporting Edwards as they begin production at their manufacturing facility later this year."

Construction of the new site in Chandler is underway and from the third quarter of this year, the facility will commence the remanufacturing and assembly of equipment essential to meet the demand for new semiconductor fab requirements. It will utilize advanced automation and data solutions to disassemble, clean, inspect, repair, replace and reassemble vacuum pumps. Reduced transportation through close customer proximity, along with water recycling and the use of renewable energy will all contribute to more sustainable manufacturing operations.

"Chandler continues to attract significant investment from the semiconductor supply chain and we are thrilled to announce this latest addition," said Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke. "Edwards went through an exhaustive site selection process and ultimately chose Chandler due to our first-class labour pool, excellent transportation access, and great quality of life. We look forward to partnering with Edwards as they invest in our community in the months and years ahead."

"Greater Phoenix is at the centre of a rapidly accelerating semiconductor movement, and the Edwards Vacuum expansion in Chandler is the latest addition to our booming industry ecosystem," said Chris Camacho, President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. "They provide a critical component to the manufacturing process that helps the region maintain a competitive edge, and we look forward to being a partner in their continued growth and success."

The purchase price of Edwards' investment in the new facility is not disclosed.

-ends-

About Edwards

Edwards is the leading developer and manufacturer of sophisticated vacuum products, exhaust management systems and related value-added services. These are integral to manufacturing processes for semiconductors, flat panel displays, LEDs and solar cells; are used within an increasingly diverse range of industrial processes including power, glass and other coating applications, steel and other metallurgy, pharmaceutical and chemical; and for both scientific instruments and a wide range of R&D applications.

Edwards has around 7,000 employees worldwide engaged in the design, manufacture and support of high technology vacuum and exhaust management equipment and has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Europe, Asia and North America. Edwards is part of the Atlas Copco Group (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: ATCO A, ATCO B), a Sweden-based provider of industrial productivity solutions. Further information about Edwards can be found at www.edwardsvacuum.com

About the Arizona Commerce Authority

The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state's leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona's economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: attract, expand, create attract out-of-state companies to establish operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to expand their business in Arizona and beyond; and help entrepreneurs create new Arizona businesses in targeted industries. For more information, please visit azcommerce.com and follow the ACA on Twitter @azcommerce.

About City of Chandler, Arizona

Chandler, Arizona has built a reputation as a Community of Innovation. Life in Chandler goes beyond a thriving and dynamic business community with progressive entrepreneurship. Known for its rich diversity, the City offers an outstanding quality of life for all generations with great schools and recreational opportunities. Chandler has grown to become the state's fourth largest City with a population of more than 281,000. Chandler has been named one of the nation's Best Places to Find a Job and Best Cities for Women in Tech. The City also is one of the safest communities in the nation and boasts AAA bond ratings from all three national rating agencies, one of only 40 communities to achieve this distinction. For more information, visit the City website, or connect with the City on social media.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005831/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Shannon Lee, Edwards, shannon.lee@edwardsvaccuum.com

Alyssa Tufts, Arizona Commerce Authority, alyssat@azcommerce.com

Stephanie Romero, City of Chandler, stephanie.romero@chandleraz.gov