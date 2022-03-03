The "Wired Charging Market by Type, Charging Type, Application and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wired charging market was valued at $11.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2030.

Wired charging is the charging done by wires and it is the integral part of wire coated with plastic. Wired charging is widely used to charge mobiles, laptops, tablets, and other gadgets. In addition, rise in the technological advancement in automotive sector led to increase in demand for electric vehicle, which also boosts the demand for wired charging. Moreover, European Japanese electric vehicle manufacturers play a vital role in the EV game, with the launch of Audi E-Tron, Mitsubishi i-MIEV and Nissan LEAF more than a decade ago.

The cars were supported by incentives, and the rollout of AC charging points and DC fast chargers that utilize the Japanese CHAdeMO standard (for several years the standard was spreading globally, including in Europe and North America). The massive deployment of CHAdeMO chargers, through high government subsidies, allowed to increase the number of fast chargers to 7,000, which creates wide opportunities for the global wired charging market.

Wired charging is also widely used in the gadget's major players such as Sony, Mitsubishi, Panasonic and many others, have a significant role in the global wired charging market. In addition, rising use and demand for mobile, laptops and other gadgets also led to increase in demand for the wired charging market. Moreover, COVID-19 creates wide opportunities for the market due to the work from home culture. Furthermore, rise in wireless charging may act as the restraining factor for the market.

The global wired charging market is segmented on the basis of type, charging type, application and sales channel. Depending on type, the market is categorized into Type C, Micro USB, lightning and others. On the basis of charging type, it is divided into standard and fast charging. On the basis of application, it is classified into personal care, consumer electronics, automotive, energy power, healthcare and others. Sales Channel-wise, it is categorized into online and offline.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in demand and sustainable development in electronics gadgets

Rise in demand for electric cars

Rise in demand for daily use electronic products

Restraints

Introduction of wireless charging

Low range of electric vehicle

Decomposition of wires and toxic effects of gadgets on human body

Opportunities

Rise in pollution by crude products and high oil prices led to enhance EV market

Rise in urbanization and tourism development

Key Market Segments

By Type

Type C

Micro USB

Lightning

Others

By Charging Type

Standard

Fast

By Application

Personal care

Consumer Electronics

Smartphones

Tablets

Others

Automotive

Energy Power

Healthcare

Others

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Market Players

ABB

AOYAMA Elevator Co., Ltd

Apple Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Huawei Technology Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sunvalley Group

Tesla

Webasto

