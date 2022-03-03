ActivePure Technology: C.I.S. Network Sdn Bhd Selects Agrow Healthtech as Official Air Purification Technology Partner

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / ActivePure, the global leader in 24/7 surface and air purification technology, partnered with local distributor Agrow Healthtech Sdn Bhd, to install its products throughout Malaysia.

Because of its partnership with ActivePure, Agrow Healthtech has been appointed as the official air purification technology partner with C.I.S Network Sdn Bhd, one of the largest exhibition organizers in the industry. C.I.S. has experienced steady growth as a leading trade and lifestyle exhibition organizer in the business events industry. Earning a reputation for producing appealing concepts and introducing strategic platforms and partnerships, C.I.S. sought the ActivePure partnership to supply exhibitors and visitors with the best whole-room, automated surface and air disinfection technology developed for facility-wide coverage. C.I.S. has appointed Agrow Healthtech to provide ActivePure Technology products in its upcoming exhibitions.

ActivePure leads the industry in proactive, continuous air purification and surface decontamination for health care, commercial and residential applications. The ActivePure Medical Guardian is an FDA-cleared Class II medical device. Products Powered by ActivePure have been proven to proactively deactivate bacteria, mold, fungi and viruses in the air and on surfaces, including the virus that causes COVID-19, as proven in extensive laboratory testing and real-world environments.

Agrow Healthtech will be exhibiting at the upcoming Malaysian Air-Conditioning, Refrigeration and Ventilation Expo (MARVEX) from March 16 to 19 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Malaysia. Agrow Healthtech will also provide ActivePure Technology in the exhibition halls for the event. MARVEX is jointly organized by C.I.S. Network and Malaysian Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration Association (MACRA) and sponsored by The Institution of Engineers, Malaysia (IEM).

"This partnership with ActivePure was a no-brainer and we are delighted to partner with C.I.S. Network to provide ActivePure technology products in its upcoming exhibitions. We are also excited to exhibit during MARVEX 2022 to demonstrate the power of ActivePure Technology," said Robert Wong, managing director of Agrow Healthtech Sdn Bhd.

Among the locations in Malaysia that have installed ActivePure Technology:

Sunway Group, one of the largest conglomerates in Malaysia with core interests in real estate, construction, education, healthcare, retail, and hospitality installed Aerus Pure & Clean with ActivePure Technology in four of its prominent malls in Malaysia. This is an addition to installations into Sunway's 12 property sales galleries.

one of the largest conglomerates in Malaysia with core interests in real estate, construction, education, healthcare, retail, and hospitality installed Aerus Pure & Clean with ActivePure Technology in four of its prominent malls in Malaysia. This is an addition to installations into Sunway's 12 property sales galleries. Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad is the biggest packaging company in the ASEAN region and one of the few companies in Malaysia with the capability to implement packaging solutions that deliver freshness, convenience and security for food and consumer products. Kian Joo management installed ActivePure Technology in its offices.

is the biggest packaging company in the ASEAN region and one of the few companies in Malaysia with the capability to implement packaging solutions that deliver freshness, convenience and security for food and consumer products. Kian Joo management installed ActivePure Technology in its offices. American Express offices in Kuala Lumpur have ActivePure's Pure Cloud and other products installed throughout its offices.

offices in Kuala Lumpur have ActivePure's Pure Cloud and other products installed throughout its offices. Nurul Yaqin Mosque , with a capacity of 500 worshippers, is located between housing areas in Petaling Jaya. Located in a largely urban area within a close-knit community, leaders opted to have Agrow Healthtech supply Aerus Pure & Clean units in its prayer halls. Feedback has been extremely positive and there are plans to add ActivePure Technology to several other mosques in the region.

, with a capacity of 500 worshippers, is located between housing areas in Petaling Jaya. Located in a largely urban area within a close-knit community, leaders opted to have Agrow Healthtech supply Aerus Pure & Clean units in its prayer halls. Feedback has been extremely positive and there are plans to add ActivePure Technology to several other mosques in the region. Aluminum Company of Malaysia Bhd. (ALCOM) is the largest manufacturer of rolled aluminum products in Malaysia and a leading supplier in the Asia Pacific region with a strong global presence. ALCOM has ActivePure Technology working in its offices and has partnered with Agrow Healthtech to offer the same technology in additional locations.

is the largest manufacturer of rolled aluminum products in Malaysia and a leading supplier in the Asia Pacific region with a strong global presence. ALCOM has ActivePure Technology working in its offices and has partnered with Agrow Healthtech to offer the same technology in additional locations. TMC Life Sciences Berhad (TMCLS) is one of the fastest-growing healthcare groups in Malaysia. It has been listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad since 2005. TMC group chose ActivePure products during its grand opening ceremony of TMC Care Pharmacy in January.

"Agrow Healthtech and its team have been ramping up to provide solutions across Malaysia by choosing ActivePure Technology and we are thrilled to partner with them in their efforts," said Anil Agrawal, vice president of international sales and operations of ActivePure.

"We have worked with companies and governmental entities around the world, and we are eager to see ActivePure expand deeper into Malaysia," said Joe Urso, CEO of ActivePure. "While this pandemic still rages globally, we anticipate more companies looking to ActivePure to neutralize airborne and surface pathogens in busy spaces."

For more information on ActivePure, go to ActivePure.com or call 1-888-217-4316.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE:

Privately held ActivePure has been the global leader in active, continuous surface and air disinfection systems for health care and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications since 1924. Patented ActivePure Technology has been proven in independent university and laboratory testing to effectively control and neutralize indoor contaminants. It is the only product in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and inducted into the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. The ActivePure Medical Guardian is registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device. ActivePure was developed for use in the space program and has since evolved for use in commercial and consumer products used to reduce exposure to pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria and molds, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com or call (888) 217-4316.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jo Trizila, TrizCom Public Relations on behalf of ActivePure

Email: Jo@TrizCom.com

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 214-232-0078

or

Tonie Auer, TrizCom Public Relations on behalf of ActivePure

Email: Tonie@TrizCom.com

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 817-925-2013

SOURCE: ActivePure Technology

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/691468/CIS-Network-Sdn-Bhd-Selects-Agrow-Healthtech-as-Official-Air-Purification-Technology-Partner