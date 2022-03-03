A Business Resilience Podcast Hosted by Cheyene Marling and Brian Zawada

Castellan Solutions, the largest, global provider of resilience management solutions, launches season two of its "Business, Interrupted" podcast hosted by Brian Zawada, Chief Strategy Officer of Castellan, and Cheyene Marling, Managing Director of BC Management.

Business as usual is challenged every day. It's not about if disruption occurs, it's when.

"In season one, we brought you stories of influential leaders persevering through their most pivotal moments and provided actionable advice on how to tackle specific elements of continuity and resilience," stated Marling. "In season two, we're going to dive deeper with the goal of equipping you to handle any disruption that comes your way."

Season two features weekly episodes that continue to cover two unique formats.

The "Leaders" show, hosted by Marling, highlights conversations with leading experts as they unpack the career changing moments where they could have stepped down, but instead stepped up to ensure business as usual.

The "Scenarios" show, hosted by Zawada, explores real-life situations or hot topics and provides listeners with insights, advice, and the resources needed for real-world application.

"We have incredible conversations to share with our listeners this season that will bring immediate value," noted Zawada. "Follow along every Thursday as we challenge the status quo around resilience and work to drive improvement across readiness and response capabilities."

The first Scenarios episode of season two is now available where you'll hear Zawada and his guest explore two different approaches to business continuity and achieving the right level of resilience for your organization.

Listen to Season 2 Episode 1 here or wherever you get your podcasts.

"Business, Interrupted" is produced by Share Your Genius and available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.

About Castellan Solutions

As the largest provider of business continuity and operational resilience solutions spanning consulting, software, managed services, and staffing Castellan is uniquely positioned to help clients find the right balance of risk tolerance and resilience to protect their employees, brand, and bottom-line. Leveraging a proprietary proven process for driving business continuity success, Castellan partners with clients to establish a clear vision, drive real results, and provide on-going support from their community of business continuity experts. Castellan helps clients replace uncertainty with confidence. Now you're ready.TM

Castellan is strategically and financially backed by Resurgens Technology Partners.

For more information, visit castellanbc.com.

