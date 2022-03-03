Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2022) - GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") invites you to join our upcoming conference call scheduled for March 7, 2022.

Details on the Upcoming Management Conference Call

The call will be hosted by Justin Canivet (CEO) on Monday, March 7 , 2022 at 1:15 pm Pacific Standard Time (4:15 pm Eastern Standard time and 9:15 pm Central European Time).

The purpose of the call is to provide a general update and discussion of the Company's recent developments and strategy moving forward. This call is also an opportunity to get better acquainted with GoldHaven's new CEO.

Dial-in numbers are as follows:

Dial-In (Toll-Free US & Canada): +1 877-407-6176

Dial-In (International): +1 201-689-8451

There is no access code.

Live Event Call me link (for participant entry):

https://hd.choruscall.com/InComm/?callme=true&passcode=13727705&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

Participants can use Guest dial-in telephone numbers above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me link for instant telephone access to the event.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company active in the highly gold and silver endowed Maricunga Gold Belt of northern Chile. The Maricunga Belt measures 150 km north-south and 30 km east-west and is host numerous mines and advanced exploration projects including Salares Norte (Gold Fields), Esperanza (Kingsgate Consolidated), La Coipa (Kinross), Cerro Maricunga (Fenix Gold), Lobo Marte (Kinross), Volcan (Volcan), Refugio (Kinross/Bema), Caspiche (Goldcorp/Barrick), Cerro Casale (Goldcorp/Barrick). The Company has agreements in place to acquire seven high priority exploration targets as identified by geological studies. To date, GoldHaven has identified "High Priority" targets on four of the seven exploration properties and will commence a drilling program during the first quarter of 2021. The four priority targets include Coya, located approximately 16 km northeast of the Kinross La Coipa mine; the second is Rio Loa, a project located 25 km south of Gold Field's Salares Norte deposit (5.2 million ounces of Gold1); the third and fourth projects are Alicia and Roma which are approximately 35 km south of the Salares Norte deposit. These exploration targets have been designated High Priority due to extensive, pervasive alteration, favourable geology, highly anomalous rock geochemical results, and their relative proximity to existing deposits. The company has also made recent acquisitions in high profile metal belts in British Columbia and Newfoundland.

