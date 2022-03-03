Nokia Oyj: Nokia has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2021 and published its Nokia in 2021 Annual Report

Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

3 March 2022 at 21:00 EET

Nokia has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2021 and published its Nokia in 2021 Annual Report

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has today filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, Nokia has published its Nokia in 2021 Annual Report, which includes audited financial statements, the annual review by the Board of Directors, Nokia's corporate governance statement and the Remuneration Report for the governing bodies for 2021.

The Annual Report on Form 20-F and Nokia in 2021 Annual Report will be available in PDF format at www.nokia.com/financials. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the reports free of charge through Nokia's website. The corporate governance statement is available also at www.nokia.com/about-us/company/leadership-and-governanceand the Remuneration Report at www.nokia.com/agm.

The financial statements are also published in XHTML format in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Katja Antila, Head of Corporate Communications

Nokia

Investor Relations

Phone: +358 40 803 4080

Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

Attachments