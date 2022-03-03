TGi Solar Power Group, Inc.: Advent Galaxy, Division of TGI Enters Metaverse AR / VR World by Developing of ADVENT Mega Mall REAT UPDATE

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. (OTC PINK:TSPG) ("TGI"), a diversified technology and environmentally efficient real estate development company currently developing Advent City: 700 villas,120 garden apartments, shopping and entertainment centers in the Yucatan, Mexico announced today that it began to develop AR/VR ADVENT MEGA MALL metaverse, with a native NFT Gallery, powered by Roomful Co technology.

TGIs revolutionary development is further enhanced building on the REAT.io blockchain that is custom tailored for both Metaverse and real-world real estate and asset transactions.

REAT Blockchain is a layer one blockchain customized for asset transactions in the real world, metaverse or a combination of both. REAT blockchain is designed to for high volume throughput of transactions at very low cost for near instantaneous settlement. It is ideally suited for metaverse and real-world applications by providing fast and affordable processing of both large value and small micro transactions. It enables the creation of customized layer two tokens with customizable parameters and smart contracts specific to each project.

REAT provides a pathway for the billions locked in crypto to be invested in real and metaverse projects.

REAT - Real Estate & Asset Transactions blockchain

crypto backed by assets NFTs

Buy - Sell - Lease - License - Finance or Fund:

real estate, cars, yachts, art, equipment, businesses and any asset in the metaverse or real world

REAT blockchain allows TGI to leverage a global investor pool for metaverse and real-world development projects. It provides a powerful and efficient pathway for investors and vendors to invest in and have a piece of either metaverse, real world or both development projects.

REAT blockchain further strengthens the community and TGI brand by providing a vibrant and efficient market place for people to buy, sell and finance their own real estate purchases in TGI developments. This is further empowered by the use of smart contracts that allow participants to have near instant liquidity in their real estate purchases or investments in a global marketplace.

ADVENT MEGA Shopping mall is going to become a central meeting place and center for important social interactions between people of different backgrounds and age groups. Underlying technology powered by ROOMFUL.NET, allows for your shopping to be replaced by a virtual mall in the metaverse. Entertainment zones, meeting and interacting with your friends at a coffee shop in real time is the future. Conducting business in co-working spaces without leaving one's house is the future. A VR/ AR ADVENT MEGA mall is coming soon and will become a reality, thanks to ADVENT GALAXY, powered by ROOMFUL.net.

About Roomful Co: Roomful is a powerful and advanced 3D Multiverse, the platform for metaverses, the alternative digital realities, where people work, play, share content and socialize. Roomful Studio's ready-made 3D templates allow to create highly engaging interactive and memorable experiences for trade shows, virtual offices, Art Fairs, Science Fairs, Social Spaces, Interactive Classrooms, Virtual Museums. Roomful Co allows one to deploy your Expo for private social network of attendees.

About TGI Solar: TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI's strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs and methods with commercial value that will give competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.

Safe Harbor statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1965: Those statements contained herein which are not historical are forward-looking statements, and as such are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company's control, with respect to market.

For more information:

Maxim Val

Samuel Epstein

info@tgipower.com

SOURCE: TGi Solar Power Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/691504/Advent-GalaxyTM-Division-of-TGI-Enters-Metaverse-AR-VR-World-by-Developing-of-ADVENT-Mega-Mall-REAT-UPDATE