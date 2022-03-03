- (PLX AI) - Q4 revenue USD 1,343 million vs. estimate USD 1,320 million
- • Q4 gross margin 51.1%
- • Q4 adj. gross margin 65.3%
- • Q1 outlook: Net revenue is expected to be $1.425 billion +/- 3%; consensus was $1.382 billion
- • GAAP gross margin is expected to be 49.6% to 50.6%
- • Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 65% to 66%
- • GAAP diluted income per share is expected to be $0.01 +/- $0.04 per share
- • Non-GAAP diluted income per share is expected to be $0.51 +/- $0.03 per share
