Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc.: Grid Dynamics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Record Fourth Quarter Revenue of $66.5 million and Full Year Revenue of $211.3 million

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) ("Grid Dynamics"), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

We are very pleased to report another record quarter of revenue in the company's history. Our revenue of $66.5 million in the fourth quarter 2021 was up 14.9% on a sequential basis and 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the fourth quarter we witnessed growth across our verticals and customers. After factoring out revenues of $15.2 million from our recent acquisitions of Daxx Web Industries B.V. ("Daxx") and Tacit Knowledge ("Tacit") in fourth quarter of 2021 and $1.0 million for the same period of 2020, our fourth quarter revenue of $51.3 million grew 76.0% on a year-over-year basis and was another all-time high for the company.

During the fourth quarter we had 221 customers, 163 coming from our acquisitions of Daxx and Tacit and the remaining of 58 from our organic business. Of these 58 customers, we added 5 new customers, and this brought our year-to-date new customer total to 23, higher than the 16 we added in all of 2020.

"2021 has been a transformational year for Grid Dynamics, as we achieved multiple milestones. We almost doubled our annual revenue over 2020, accelerated our new logo additions, elevated our status with tier-one Cloud Providers, successfully completed our second acquisition, redeemed all our warrants, and conducted a successful capital raise. We significantly exceeded everyone's expectations and such a high-level of execution is a testament to our strong fundamentals. More importantly, we continue to find ourselves playing pivotal roles in influencing our customers' growth strategies around digital transformation initiatives," said Leonard Livschitz, CEO.

"As you all know, on February 24th Russia launched an invasion against Ukraine. There is a war raging in Ukraine right now. The situation continues to evolve daily, and we are providing continuous humanitarian assistance to our employees, their families, and others. We have activated our business continuity plan to maximize the safety of our employees and minimize disruptions to our customers. We have taken care of a majority of our Ukrainian employees and their families. They currently reside in Western Ukraine and neighboring countries. Additionally, we have rapidly accelerated hiring efforts in Central and Western Europe as well as Latin America. We expanded our Global Mobility Program to support our presence across even more geographies. This includes our strategic plan to invest into India. This week Grid Dynamics announced the formation of Grid Dynamics India, and we expect to scale rapidly. On the operational front, our actions are paying off as productivity ramps up. We are grateful to all of our customers for their overwhelming support to our employees and their families and for the commitment they are demonstrating to their relationship with Grid Dynamics".

Fourth Quarter of 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $66.5 million, an increase of 14.9% sequentially and 120.9% year-over-year.

GAAP gross profit was $27.3 million or 41.1% of revenue, compared to GAAP gross profit of $12.3 million or 40.7% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit was $27.6 million or 41.4% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP gross profit of $12.4 million or 41.0% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020.

GAAP Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $(3.6) million, or $(0.05) per share, based on 65.7 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in fourth quarter of 2021, compared to GAAP Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(4.7) million or $(0.10) per share based on 49.7 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP Net income was $7.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, based on 71.7 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP Net income of $2.2 million or $0.04 per diluted share based on 54.9 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other income, fair value adjustments, stock-based compensation, and transaction and transformation-related costs), a non-GAAP metric, was $11.6 million, compared with non-GAAP EBITDA of $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

2021 Full Year Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $211.3 million, an increase of 89.9% year-over-year.

GAAP gross profit was $87.7 million or 41.5% of revenue, compared to GAAP gross profit of $41.6 million or 37.4% of revenue in 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit was $88.4 million or 41.8% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP gross profit of $43.5 million or 39.1% of revenue in 2020.

GAAP Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $(7.7) million, or $(0.13) per share, based on 58.7 million weighted-average common shares outstanding, compared to GAAP Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(12.6) million or $(0.28) per share based on 44.7 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in 2020. Non-GAAP Net income was $24.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, based on 67.3 million weighted-average common shares outstanding, compared to Non-GAAP Net income of $7.0 million or $0.14 per diluted share based on 48.8 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in 2020.

Non-GAAP EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other income, fair value adjustments, stock-based compensation, and transaction and transformation-related costs), a non-GAAP metric, was $39.1 million, compared with non-GAAP EBITDA of $12.5 million in 2020.

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information" below for a discussion of our non-GAAP measures.

Cash Flow and Other Metrics

Cash provided by operating activities was $18.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $5.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $144.4 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $112.7 million as of December 31, 2020.

Total headcount was 3,274 as of December 31, 2021, compared with 1,894 employees as of December 31, 2020.

Financial Outlook

The company expects revenue in the first quarter of 2022 to be in the range of $55 million to $60 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022 is expected to be between 8% and 12% of revenue, or $4.4 million and $7.2 million.

For the first quarter of 2022, we expect our basic share count to be in the 69-70 million range and diluted share count to be in the 72-73 million range.

Grid Dynamics is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for net income for the first quarter of 2022 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP EBITDA that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as interest, taxes, other income, fair-value adjustments, and charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures presented in Grid Dynamics press release in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company also presents non-GAAP measures of financial performance.

A "non-GAAP financial measure" refers to a numerical measure of Grid Dynamics historical or future financial performance or financial position that is included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Grid Dynamics provides certain non-GAAP measures as additional information relating to its operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a measure of liquidity and profitability.

Grid Dynamics has included these non-GAAP financial measures because they are financial measures used by Grid Dynamics' management to evaluate Grid Dynamics' core operating performance and trends, to make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital and new investments and are among the factors analyzed in making performance-based compensation decisions for key personnel.

Grid Dynamics believes the use of non-GAAP financial measures, as a supplement to GAAP measures, is useful to investors in that they eliminate items that are either not part of core operations or do not require a cash outlay, such as stock-based compensation expense. Grid Dynamics believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors and other users of its financial information consistency and comparability with its past financial performance and facilitate period to period comparisons of operations. Grid Dynamics believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry, as they generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-GAAP information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare our performance to that of other companies. Grid Dynamics compensates for these limitations by providing investors and other users of its financial information a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the related GAAP financial measures. Grid Dynamics encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view its non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the quotations of management, the section titled "Financial Outlook," and statements concerning Grid Dynamics's expectations with respect to future performance, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) Grid Dynamics has a relatively short operating history and operates in a rapidly evolving industry, which makes it difficult to evaluate future prospects and may increase the risk that it will not continue to be successful and may adversely impact our stock price; (ii) Grid Dynamics may be unable to effectively manage its growth or achieve anticipated growth, which could place significant strain on Grid Dynamics' management personnel, systems and resources; (iii) Grid Dynamics' revenues are highly dependent on a limited number of clients and industries that are affected by seasonal trends, and any decrease in demand for outsourced services in these industries may reduce Grid Dynamics' revenues and adversely affect Grid Dynamics' business, financial condition and results of operations; (iv) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine has and may continue to materially adversely affect our stock price, business operations, and overall financial performance; (v) Grid Dynamics' revenues are highly dependent on clients primarily located in the United States, and any economic downturn in the United States or in other parts of the world, including Europe or disruptions in the credit markets may have a material adverse effect on Grid Dynamics' business, financial condition and results of operations; (vi) Grid Dynamics faces intense and increasing competition; (vii) Grid Dynamics' failure to successfully attract, hire, develop, motivate and retain highly skilled personnel could materially adversely affect Grid Dynamics' business, financial condition and results of operations; (viii) failure to adapt to rapidly changing technologies, methodologies and evolving industry standards may have a material adverse effect on Grid Dynamics' business, financial condition and results of operations; (ix) failure to successfully deliver contracted services or causing disruptions to clients' businesses may have a material adverse effect on Grid Dynamics' reputation, business, financial condition and results of operations; (x) risks and costs related to acquiring and integrating other companies, including Daxx and Tacit; and (xi) other risks and uncertainties indicated in Grid Dynamics filings with the SEC.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed November 4, 2021 and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

Schedule 1:

GRID DYNAMICS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Unaudited

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 66,537 $ 30,126 $ 211,280 $ 111,283 Cost of revenue 39,209 17,863 123,552 69,662 Gross profit 27,328 12,263 87,728 41,621 Operating expenses Engineering, research, and development 2,772 2,118 8,459 9,311 Sales and marketing 4,515 2,600 14,457 10,051 General and administrative 21,567 11,101 64,762 37,707 Total operating expenses 28,854 15,819 87,678 57,069 Income/(loss) from operations (1,526 ) (3,556 ) 50 (15,448 ) Other income/(expenses), net (1,487 ) (183 ) (2,502 ) 236 Loss before income taxes (3,013 ) (3,739 ) (2,452 ) (15,212 ) Provision/(benefit) for income taxes 593 981 5,248 (2,613 ) Net loss $ (3,606 ) $ (4,720 ) $ (7,700 ) $ (12,599 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax (50 ) (4 ) (122 ) (4 ) Comprehensive loss $ (3,656 ) $ (4,724 ) $ (7,822 ) $ (12,603 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.28 ) Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.28 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 65,707 49,670 58,662 44,737 Diluted 65,707 49,670 58,662 44,737

Schedule 2:

GRID DYNAMICS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

As of

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 144,364 $ 112,745 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $315 and $418 as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 38,838 16,890 Unbilled receivables 4,475 1,799 Prepaid income taxes 584 821 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,503 2,361 Total current assets 192,764 134,616 Property and equipment, net 6,169 4,095 Intangible assets, net 19,097 8,125 Deferred tax assets 2,731 5,609 Goodwill 35,958 14,690 Total assets $ 256,719 $ 167,135 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,053 $ 757 Accrued liabilities 1,150 628 Accrued compensation and benefits 10,562 7,479 Accrued income taxes 1,980 1,248 Other current liabilities 9,599 3,206 Total current liabilities 25,344 13,318 Deferred tax liabilities 4,324 2,093 Total liabilities 29,668 15,411 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 110,000,000 shares authorized; 66,850,941 and 50,878,780 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 7 5 Additional paid-in capital 212,077 128,930 Retained earnings 15,093 22,793 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (126 ) (4 ) Total stockholders' equity 227,051 151,724 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 256,719 $ 167,135

Schedule 3:

GRID DYNAMICS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Unaudited

(In thousands)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (7,700 ) $ (12,599 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,049 2,672 Bad debt expense 45 398 Deferred income taxes 2,611 (4,135 ) Stock-based compensation 33,036 20,006 Change in fair value of warrants 979 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (18,676 ) (1,418 ) Unbilled receivables (849 ) 3,237 Prepaid income taxes 237 (410 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,176 ) 373 Accounts payable 957 (49 ) Accrued liabilities 18 (1,579 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 873 (255 ) Accrued income taxes 532 (166 ) Other current liabilities 2,037 (143 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 17,973 5,932 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (4,716 ) (2,252 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (30,650 ) (16,087 ) Net cash used in investing activities (35,366 ) (18,339 ) Cash flows from financing activities Cash received from ChaSerg - 208,997 GDI shares redeemed for cash - (123,865 ) Proceeds related to issuance of Common Stock from July 2021 Offering 78,311 - Equity issuance costs (498 ) (2,264 ) Payments of tax obligations resulted from exercises of stock options, net of proceeds (27,528 ) 99 Payments of tax obligations resulted from net share settlement of vested stock units (49,296 ) - Proceeds from exercise of warrants 48,145 - Net cash provided by financing activities 49,134 82,967 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (122 ) (4 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 31,619 70,556 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 112,745 42,189 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 144,364 $ 112,745 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 2,448 $ 2,128 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities Acquisition fair value of contingent consideration issued for acquisition of business $ 4,986 $ 1,947 Conversion of preferred stock to common stock $ - $ 9,187

Schedule 4:

GRID DYNAMICS HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

Unaudited

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 66,537 $ 30,126 $ 211,280 $ 111,283 Cost of revenue 39,209 17,863 123,552 69,662 GAAP gross profit 27,328 12,263 87,728 41,621 Retention bonus expense - - - 1,072 Stock-based compensation 231 100 664 840 Non-GAAP Gross profit $ 27,559 $ 12,363 $ 88,392 $ 43,533

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Net Loss $ (3,606 ) $ (4,720 ) $ (7,700 ) $ (12,599 ) Adjusted for: Depreciation and amortization 1,529 776 5,049 2,672 Provision/(benefit) for income taxes 593 981 5,248 (2,613 ) Stock-based compensation 11,577 6,422 33,036 20,006 Transaction and transformation-related costs (1) - 467 942 4,407 Restructuring costs (2) - 24 - 912 Other (income)/expenses, net (3) 1,487 183 2,502 (236 ) Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 11,580 $ 4,133 $ 39,077 $ 12,549

(1) Transaction and transformation-related costs include, when applicable, external deal costs, transaction-related professional fees, transaction-related retention bonuses, which are allocated proportionally across cost of revenue, engineering, research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses as well as other transaction-related costs including integration expenses consisting of outside professional and consulting services.

(2) We implemented a cost reduction plan during first quarter of 2020. We incurred restructuring and severance charges of $0.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2020. Costs incurred during the fourth quarter of 2020 were not material. We did not incur any restructuring expenses during the year ended December 31, 2021.

(3) Other expenses consist primarily of losses and gains on foreign currency transactions, fair value adjustments, and other miscellaneous non-operating expenses and other income consists primarily of interest on cash held at banks.

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Net Loss $ (3,606 ) $ (4,720 ) $ (7,700 ) $ (12,599 ) Adjusted for: Stock-based compensation 11,577 6,422 33,036 20,006 Transaction and transformation-related costs (1) - 467 942 4,407 Restructuring costs (2) - 24 - 912 Other (income)/expenses, net (3) 1,487 183 2,502 (236 ) Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (4) (2,322 ) (166 ) (4,620 ) (5,477 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 7,136 $ 2,210 $ 24,160 $ 7,013 Number of shares used in the Non-GAAP Diluted EPS 71,722 54,854 67,305 48,778 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(5) $ 0.10 $ 0.04 $ 0.36 $ 0.14

(1) Transaction and transformation-related costs include, when applicable, external deal costs, transaction-related professional fees, transaction-related retention bonuses, which are allocated proportionally across cost of revenue, engineering, research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses as well as other transaction-related costs including integration expenses consisting of outside professional and consulting services.

(2) We implemented a cost reduction plan during first quarter of 2020. We incurred restructuring and severance charges of $0.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2020. Costs incurred during the fourth quarter of 2020 were not material. We did not incur any restructuring expenses during the year ended December 31, 2021.

(3) Other expenses consist primarily of losses and gains on foreign currency transactions, fair value adjustments, and other miscellaneous non-operating expenses and other income consists primarily of interest on cash held at banks.

(4) Reflects the estimated tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments presented in the table.

(5) Non-GAAP Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Non-GAAP Net Income/(Loss) by the diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. From the three months ended December 31, 2020 onwards, we have chosen to calculate its Non-GAAP Diluted EPS based on the diluted share count even in net GAAP loss situation.

Schedule 5:

GRID DYNAMICS HOLDINGS, INC.

REVENUE BY VERTICALS

Unaudited

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2021 % of revenue 2020 % of revenue Technology, Media and Telecom $ 19,566 29.4 % $ 10,673 35.4 % Retail 21,867 32.9 % 7,749 25.7 % Finance 4,782 7.2 % 2,943 9.8 % CPG/Manufacturing 13,629 20.5 % 6,191 20.6 % Other 6,693 10.0 % 2,570 8.5 % Total $ 66,537 100.0 % $ 30,126 100.0 %



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021 % of revenue 2020 % of revenue Technology, Media and Telecom $ 67,689 32.0 % $ 45,362 40.8 % Retail 61,717 29.2 % 33,975 30.5 % Finance 17,515 8.3 % 13,589 12.2 % CPG/Manufacturing 43,461 20.6 % 14,202 12.8 % Other 20,898 9.9 % 4,155 3.7 % Total $ 211,280 100.0 % $ 111,283 100.0 %

