Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2022) - DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) today announced that Richard Kellam, President & CEO will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit. Kellam will highlight DCM's growth strategy, including the ways the company is leveraging its core capabilities in marketing workflow technologies.

Event: Q1 Investor Summit Date: March 8-9th, 2022 Presentation: March 8th at 2PM ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1Lc17Tg5Rb62m1mB73wDEw

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a leading provider of marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics and regulatory challenges of some of North America's biggest brands. Powered by purpose-built technology like our DCMFlex workflow management platform and our ASMBL digital asset management solution, we help clients bring their brands to life and create more meaningful connections with customers. We serve market leaders in key verticals such as financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, and the public sector, supporting them with marketing scale, speed, efficiency and insight that drives their competitiveness and improves their performance.Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

