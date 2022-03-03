Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2022) - Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) (Newcrest) notes the release by Greatland Gold plc (Greatland Gold) of an updated Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement for the Havieron project.

Newcrest has not reviewed or verified the analysis conducted by Greatland Gold.

Newcrest intends to issue an updated Group Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves statement as at 30 June 2022 with its Full Year Financial Results, which will include a revised Mineral Resource estimate for Havieron.

The Havieron Feasibility Study will be informed by the revised Mineral Resource estimate reported in Newcrest's 30 June 2022 Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve statement and remains on track to be completed in the December 2022 quarter1.

Newcrest continues to have discussions with Greatland Gold regarding the acquisition of an additional 5% interest in the Havieron Joint Venture and an update will be provided to the market in due course.

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

1 Subject to market and operating conditions, all necessary approvals, regulatory requirements and no unforeseen delays (including any delays due to COVID-19).

