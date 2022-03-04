Anzeige
Freitag, 04.03.2022
PR Newswire
04.03.2022 | 00:10
Picarro, Inc.: Italgas CEO Paolo Gallo Joins Picarro Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Picarro Inc., the world's leading methane analytics company announced the addition of Mr. Paolo Gallo as the newest member of its board of directors. Mr. Gallo is the CEO of Italgas, the leading gas distributor in Italy and the third biggest in Europe. Italgas, headquartered in Milan, Italy, owns 74,000 kilometers of pipeline networks, serving 7.7 million customers. Mr. Gallo is an internationally recognized leader in the energy industry, endorsing innovation and the digital transformation of gas distribution.

Paolo Gallo, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Italgas

"We are honored to have Paolo join our board of directors," said Alex Balkanski, chief executive officer at Picarro. "Mr. Gallo's vast expertise will be of great value to Picarro as we realize our vision of enabling natural gas operators' digital transition."

"Picarro has built the industry's leading methane analytics platform. It has enabled Italgas, as well as the world's leading gas utilities companies, to evolve gas infrastructure towards a more sustainable future." said Mr. Gallo. "For the first time, thanks to Picarro's technology, it is possible to quantify the actual carbon footprint and effectively target the fugitive emissions."

About Picarro
Picarro's Gas business enables operators to reduce emissions, improve the safety of their infrastructure and increase capital efficiency via a patented methodology of advanced leak detection, emissions quantification, and an award-winning software analytics platform. Utilities around the globe rely on Picarro's decade of detection experience and extensive data lake, providing the most advanced technology in the industry.

Contact:
Siiri Hage
Vice President of Marketing and Communications
Picarro, Inc.
shage@picarro.com

Picarro, Inc., a leading provider of solutions to measure greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations, trace gases and stable isotopes across many scientific applications and industrial markets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759322/Paolo_Gallo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091786/Picarro_Logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
