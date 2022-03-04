London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2022) - On February 28, 2022 and March 2, 2022, George Lunick (the "Acquiror") acquired 262,500 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Pearl River Holdings Limited. (the "Corporation"). The Common Shares were offered and purchased through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange for an aggregate purchase price of $73,395.

Immediately before the acquisition, the Acquiror owned and controlled 1,867,393 Common Shares, being approximately 6.84% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Immediately after the acquisition, the Acquiror, owned and controlled 2,129,893 Common Shares, being approximately 7.80% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The securities of the Corporation were acquired for investment purposes. The Acquiror reserves the right, directly or indirectly, to acquire ownership or control over additional securities in accordance with applicable securities legislation or from time to time to dispose of any securities of the Corporation that she may own.

A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR.

The address of the Acquiror is Suite 500 - 383 Richmond Street, London, Ontario, N6A 3C4.

