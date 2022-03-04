Eoptolink Technology: Eoptolink Goes i-Temp for 100G PAM4 Optical Transceivers

CHENGDU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2022 / Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd (SZSE:300502) today announces the launch of 100G single lambda PAM4 transceivers for industrial temperature range.

100G PAM4 transceivers are moving closer to the edge of telecom networks which results in an increasing need for industrial temperature transceiver solutions. Eoptolink is proud to announce the launch of its i-temp Single Lambda 100G Transceivers to support these applications.

Eoptolink i-temp 100G single lambda PAM4 transceivers adopt the QSFP28 form factor that operates between -40°C to +85°C. They are designed for use in 500m, 2km and 10km 100 Gigabit Ethernet links over single-mode fiber and supports IEEE802.3 100GBase standard.

The Portfolio consists of:

EOLQ-131HG-O-5H-XI 100G PAM4, QSFP28, 500m

EOLQ-131HG-O-02-XI 100G PAM4, QSFP28, 2km

EOLQ-131HG-O-10-XI 100G PAM4, QSFP28, 10km

The modules incorporate 1 channel optical signal, on 1311nm center wavelength, operating at 100Gbps data rate. This module can convert 4 channels of 25Gbps (NRZ) electrical input data to 1 channel of 100Gbps (PAM4) optical signal, and also can convert 1 channel of 100Gbps (PAM4) optical signal to 4 channels of 25Gbps (NRZ) electrical output data. The electrical interface of the module is compliant with the OIF CEI-28G-VSR and QSFP28 MSA.

Eoptolinks QSFP28 modules enable telecom operators and datacenters to reduce fiber usage and increase network bandwidth. A 100G single lambda approach offers lower cost per bit and higher reliability compared to 4x25G lambdas modules.

"Our customers want to migrate their existing 10G network edge infrastructure to higher data-rates. Our 100G single lambda i-temp transceiver portfolio enables them to achieve this and do so in a cost effective way", explains Sean Davies, Director Sales Americas at Eoptolink. "We are a leading supplier of 100G and 400G PAM4 transceivers so the addition of i-temp modules to our portfolio was a natural move and fits well within our portfolio. Our excellent R&D and production capabilities have allowed us to help our customers to face the network challenges."

About Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd.

Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. ("Eoptolink"), an IPO company in China, is a leading optical transceiver supplier for data center, enterprise and optical transmission networks. Eoptolink is dedicated to research, develop, manufacture and markets a diverse portfolio of high-performance optical transceivers for Data Center, LTE&5G, Transport and Access applications all over the world.

