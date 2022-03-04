Eoptolink Technology: Eoptolink Launches 400G ZR and ZR+ Coherent Transceivers

CHENGDU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2022 / Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd (SZSE: 300502) today announces the launch of its 400G ZR and ZR+ transceivers, using the Marvell® Deneb Coherent DSP (CDSP), addressing Data Center Interconnect(DCI) and Metro networks.

Driven by surging cloud applications such as Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), data center traffic is growing fast, the Ethernet is forwarding to the 400GE/800GE era. The cloud data centers are busy working for higher bandwidth inter-connect(DCI). Compared with traditional sled-based optics, the coherent pluggable 400G ZR/ZR+ transceivers can increase density, lower cost per bit and power consumption for the DCI and Metro applications.

Eoptolink 400G QSFP56-DD ZR transceiver module is capable of transmission distances up to 120km and compliant to the OIF 400G ZR standard, while 400G QSFP56-DD ZR+ transceiver module is capable of transmission distances up to 480km and compliant to the Open ZR+ standard. Both modules are using the Silicon Photonics (SiPho) based optical engine and the latest DSP generation that enables 400G coherent transmission. The QSFP-DD form factor and CMIS5.1 support makes them suitable for transmission applications using Ethernet switch equipment.

The Portfolio consists of

ZR: EOLD-164HG-B-XX5 400G QSFP56-DD, 120km

ZR+: EOLD-164HG-E-XX5 400G QSFP56-DD, 480km

The above 400G QSFP56-DD coherent optical transceivers have already been tested on 400G switch platforms and showed good performance.

"Eoptolink has long since been a leader for high-speed transceivers and adding coherent technology to our portfolio gives us a good foundation for further innovation," explained Richard Huang, CEO of Eoptolink. "Coherent technology is a way forward to even higher speed interconnects. We believe that pluggable optics will continue to offer maximum flexibility to OEM/ODM switch vendors."

The related demonstration at OFC 2022 Booth NO.2511 will be in a private demo area and if you are interested in being one of the first to see them, please contact at sales@eoptolink.com to arrange a time to visit.

About Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd.

Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. ("Eoptolink"), an IPO company in China, is a leading optical transceiver supplier for data center, enterprise and optical transmission networks. Eoptolink is dedicated to research, develop, manufacture and markets a diverse portfolio of high-performance optical transceivers for Data Center, LTE&5G, Transport and Access applications all over the world.

